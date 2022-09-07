“After debut in the village”; Luan’s ‘official’ situation at Santos comes to the public and repercussion arrives at Corinthians

The attacking midfielder Luan entered the first half in the match between saints and Goiás, for the closing of the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. The ex-Corinthians made his debut playing at Vila Belmiro Stadium. Shortly after the match, coach Lisca commented on the player’s shirt.

“I really enjoyed the game, the initiative, the personality. He gave a nice pass to Madson, he participated well. I don’t see the second goal as his fault, neither Bauermann’s nor João’s, who got ahead of himself. Responsibility is general. When we win, we win together, and when we lose, we lose together. Pedro was assertive, covered João and scored. I don’t see Luan’s responsibility. I liked his mobility and creativity, he introduced himself to the game, was assertive, had initiative and did not hide from the match. I was satisfied with his performance”, said Lisca.

Luan is on loan at Santos until the end of the season and in case of success in this period, he can have an automatic renewal for another year. With the performance that still had assistance for the goal scored by Madson, the player gained morale with the coach and should be used more in the Brasileirão.

Shirt 20 had only played in an away game, against América-MG. The athlete missed a good part of the last week’s training due to a gastrointestinal virus, which took him out of three days of activities. In addition, Lisca had previously warned that Luan needed to improve his physical shape.