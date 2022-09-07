After shouting against Bolsonaro at Rock in Rio, João Gomes apologizes

Vinícius Prates* – State of Minas

posted on 06/09/2022

Singer João Gomes used social media to apologize to fans for shouting at President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), at the Rock In Rio event. In a video posted on social media, the singer is seen pulling the cry against the president: “Hey Bolsonaro, go take the *”.

On his Twitter, João Gomes apologized and said he does not support any flag. “I was wrong and disrespected some fans… I don’t support any flag but I was irresponsible. I wanted to apologize for mentioning a name I could never mention. I was wrong. And I apologize a lot. I apologize… I’m an eternal apprentice”, said the singer. . In another publication, the singer said that his is “to transmit love and joy” to the fans.

