After shouting against Bolsonaro at Rock in Rio, João Gomes apologizes

Singer João Gomes used social media to apologize to fans for shouting at President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), at the Rock In Rio event. In a video posted on social media, the singer is seen pulling the cry against the president: “Hey Bolsonaro, go take the *”.

On his Twitter, João Gomes apologized and said he does not support any flag. “I was wrong and disrespected some fans… I don’t support any flag but I was irresponsible. I wanted to apologize for mentioning a name I could never mention. I was wrong. And I apologize a lot. I apologize… I’m an eternal apprentice”, said the singer. . In another publication, the singer said that his is “to transmit love and joy” to the fans.

I made a mistake and disrespected some fans… I don’t support any flag but I was irresponsible. I wanted to apologize for mentioning a name I could never name. I was wrong. And I apologize a lot. I apologize… I am a lifelong learner ???????? — Joao Gomes ???? (@joaogomescantor) September 6, 2022



