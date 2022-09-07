After Solano, Juma remains thirsty for blood and proposes the death of another character for Jove

The jaguar, according to information from the website “Na Telinha – UOL”, will suggest the murder of an important person in the next chapters

After “touching terror” and killing Roberto (Caue Campos), Solano (Rafa Sieg) will come to a tragic end in “Pantanal”. According to the website “On the Screen – UOL”the assassin will have a hard time until he decides to hide in the Juma (Alanis Guillen) – empty since the jaguar decided to spend time with Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) on the farm of the Leontius.

Upon returning, the jaguar will be surprised by the hired killer. O old man from the river (Osmar Prado), noting that Juma is in trouble, will also appear, generating a large shack. After shooting the entity in the back, the assassin will be devoured by the savage. The next day, seedling (Bella Campos) and Tiberius (Guito) will catch the young woman dumping the body of Solano.

Juma will suggest another murder

According to the same portal, the character of Alanis Guillen keep the “blood in the eyes”. The girl will tell Jove that he and his brothers should take the life of tenorio (Murilo Benício), since the rascal has done “few and good” since Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) began to live on the farm in José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). Solanofor example, was hired by the villain.

Because of Tenório, José Lucas almost died

the evil of tenorio did Jose Lucas meet death up close, since the good guy was shot and almost departed from it for a better one. the brother of Jove only managed to survive with the help of the old man from the riverwho witnessed the attack and rescued his grandson at the last minute: “You won’t die… You won’t die Zé, your time has not come”said.