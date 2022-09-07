Against RB Bragantino, Atltico rev duo that earned R$ 36 million

photo: Ari Ferreira/RB Bragantino In 2021, Atltico lifted the Brazilian Cup against RB Bragantino in a crowded Mineiro; Cleiton goalkeeper, ex-Galo, was a starter for Massa Bruta

Atltico’s next opponent in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, RB Bragantino should have an ex-Galo duo as a starter at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, at 5 pm this Wednesday (7/9). The match valid for the 26th round promotes reunions at Gigante da Pampulha.

Among the related and likely holders of RB Bragantino, are the goalkeeper Cleiton, 25 years old, and the striker Alerrandro, 22. Both were revealed by the base categories of Atltico.

A professional debutant at Galo in 2018, Alerrandro scored 13 goals and offered three assists in 41 games until the end of 2019. At the end of that season, the Minas Gerais club agreed to sell the striker to Massa Bruta for €3 million 14 million po). “This club will always be my home”, declared the player at that opportunity.

In turn, debuting among Atltico professionals in 2017, Cleiton defended the black and white shirt in 41 games until the end of 2019. In February 2020, the Minas Gerais club completed the negotiation of the archer with RB Bragantino for something around of 5 million euros (approximately R$ 23.6 million per season).

In both transfers, Galo kept percentages of economic rights in case of future sales. Since the departure of the duo, Alvinegro and Massa Bruta have faced each other on five occasions for the Brazilian Championship, with two wins for the miners and three draws.

In the last meeting between the teams, in Bragana Paulista, for the 7th round, Ytalo opened the scoring for Braga in the 13th minute of the first half, but saw Nacho Fernndez, in a free kick in the 21st minute of the second half, even the score. At the time, Cleiton was a starter in the goal of the Paulistas, while Alerrandro was on the bench.

Criticized by the RB Bragantino fans, the goalkeeper had a bizarre failure against Palmeiras in the 25th round. On the other hand, the forward is having a good time and has contributed four goals and an assist in the last seven games.

The third former Galo do Massa Bruta in power to act in Mineiro. Hyoran is on loan from the Minas Gerais club to RB Bragantino and, by contractual clause, he cannot play against Atltico.

Related from RB Bragantino to face Atltico