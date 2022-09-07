Album of the Cup: mathematician calculates average value to complete it

photo: Túlio Santos/EM/DA Press 2022 World Cup sticker album

Have you bought or are you thinking about buying the 2022 World Cup sticker album? So, keep an eye on the account of how much you tend to spend to complete it.

There are 670 different figurines. Each package of five costs R$ 4. Considering this information and the estimate that there are equal probabilities to remove any sticker, mathematician Gilcione Nonato Costa calculated the average amount to be spent to complete the album.

Complete the album without taking any repeats

The chances of you completing the

“Filling out the album without repeat purchases is equivalent to winning 38 consecutive times in the mega sena with a single bet. It won’t happen (laughs)”, he explained.

In this almost impossible scenario, you would spend BRL 536 on 134 sticker packs. Besides, of course, the value of the album.

Complete the album without swapping stickers

What if you decided to buy stickers until you complete the album, but without exchanging them with friends? How much would you spend? On average, BRL 3,176.

“If a person decides to fill the album without exchanging stickers with anyone, he, on average, buys 794 packages. He will spend R$ 3,176 on average”, said the professor.

“Effectively, you spend R$ 536 to fill the album. That is, you spend R$ 2,640 just with repeats. You fill five albums with repeats if you don’t want to change”, he added.

Complete the album by trading in a group of ten friends

The most common scenario is to complete the album by exchanging stickers with friends. The teacher calculates that it spends

“Effectively, each one would spend R$ 536 (with the 670 stickers of the album), and the cost of R$ 2,640 with repeated ones becomes prorated. It is as if I divided the loss”, he explained.

“So, it becomes R$ 264 for each one. So, instead of spending R$ 3,176 (if he didn’t exchange it with anyone), he spends R$ 900 to complete it. So, it’s interesting to exchange stickers”, he concluded.