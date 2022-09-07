Alok responds to the fact that his cell phone was burned by laser at Rock in Rio



Douglas Lima – Special for Uai





06/09/2022 15:08

06/09/2022 15:08

One of the biggest highlights of the first weekend of Rock in Rio, Alok’s show last Saturday (03/09) was received with great expectations by the public in Cidade do Rock.

With a “multidimensional” scenario, the presentation had flames of fire and lasers that, on social networks, drew attention after a Twitter user published that his cell phone camera burned when trying to film the lights of the lasers used in the DJ’s presentation. .

The boy, named Rodrigo, posted a photo on the bird’s net and wrote: “last photo before Alok’s laser burns my iPhone camera. What a hate (SIC)”, he said.

With more than 240 thousand likes, more than 3 thousand comments and more than 5 thousand shares, internet users were afraid to enjoy the upcoming shows of the festival. After the photo went viral, the artist replied, joking on Sunday (09/04): “Oxe, were you on the zip line?”.

Alok questioned where f was because the play of lights would have been pointed upwards throughout the performance. After the musician’s comment, Rodrigo took the opportunity to play with the DJ and ask for a new device: “Alok, give me another iPhone! It could be your current one. Buy the 14”.

To comment on the situation, the DJ went back to his social networks to explain himself, he revealed via reels, that the lasers can indeed burn the device, but his team takes every precaution to ensure that this does not happen.

“That’s true, and that’s why we take great care. We always point the laser upwards, all the lasers are pointed at the sky. Otherwise I would burn the whole party’s cell phone and it would be a gigantic loss. It could even burn Globo’s broadcast cameras.” Hello

