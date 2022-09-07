There is nothing cuter than seeing the dogs sleeping in our beds during the cold days. However, a doubt of many tutors is: is it healthy to let dogs sleep together? The answer is: it really depends.

Photo: Pixabay

According to veterinarian and trainer Dr. Victor Tavares, if the tutor likes to have the dog in bed, there is no problem. In addition, there are advantages for those who like to have this habit. After all, dogs are sociable and like to share warmth while they sleep.

“Some research highlights that dogs that sleep with tutors have less destructive behaviors at home”, explains the veterinarian.

However, there are cases in which it is not recommended to sleep with the dog. Dogs that show aggression and jealousy, for example, should not be in bed. “There are dogs that don’t let anyone get close to their owner, whether it’s at night or also during the day“, it says

Victor also points out that many dogs have nocturnal habits and move too much at night, which can disrupt the owner’s sleep. Therefore, each situation always needs to be evaluated.