Ana Hickmann and Adriane Galisteu seal peace after 10 years for A Fazenda

Adriane Galisteu and Ana Hickmann seal peace after 10 years of enmity

One of the most anticipated meetings on Brazilian TV was scheduled for this Tuesday (6): Ana Hickmann and Adriane Galisteu were scheduled to lead together the press conference for A Fazenda 14, held live on Hoje em Dia.

Last year, Ana asked the broadcaster for a break and didn’t set foot in the morning studio to avoid meeting her old disaffected at Record’s morning. But now the two put on a show of professionalism and put their differences aside to present 6 of the 24 participants in the new season of the reality show.

The two came face-to-face on the Família Record, the station’s end-of-year special, aired in December 2021, but they didn’t interact in the scene – nor did they cause any kind of climate.

understand the fight

Adriane Galisteu was once the presenter of a gossip program, Muito Mais, on Band, which had a very short life due to low ratings and the numerous headaches generated by the presenter and the entire team.

In April 2012, she said live that Ana would become a much better person if she were a mother. The phrase reached the ears of the presenter of Hoje em Dia with a critical tone, and her husband, businessman Alexandre Correa, made public statements far above the tone, in which he questioned Galisteu’s sexuality and criticized his physical appearance.

The following month, the presenter gave an interview to Veja magazine and fueled this feud a little more by revealing that she was afraid of Correa’s aggressiveness: “I’m starting to get scared of him. The way he screams, he’s capable of hitting me.” In addition, she teased Ana, saying that the nail polish line she had launched was selling more than her rival.

Alexandre didn’t like what he read and went upstairs. “Before she talks about my bad upbringing, let her be woman enough and assume her true sexual options (sic). And let her understand that she only has a place in the sun because a national idol passed away and she was lucky to be the bride this fantastic and unique national idol”, he said, citing the pilot Ayrton Senna (1960-1994).

“She needed to stop touching my name and Ana Hickmann’s and stop making that rehearsed and fake smile of hers, because she’s horrible photographing. She photographs very badly”, Correa continued.

In 2013, when Roberto Justus had a talk show on Record, he tried to promote the reconciliation of the two presenters, but Ana rejected the proposal. “That’s already a piece of cake. The story is already old. It’s over. People have to get on with their lives. There’s something new to be told”, misled the presenter of Hoje em Dia.

Galisteu, on the other hand, chose to adopt a moderate tone. In 2019, she was again asked about the beef and claimed to have made peace with Ana and Alexandre. “We overdid it, she exaggerated. I already had to apologize, I know how it is. Somehow, the couple has already changed, they are already better. I think I was misinterpreted”, she said in an interview with R7.