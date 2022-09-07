Anitta deletes photos with her boyfriend and stops following him on social media

After dropping an indirect in the form of an outburst on her Twitter this afternoon, fans realized that Anitta deleted the photos with her then-boyfriend, music producer Murda Beatz. The singer also unfollowed him on Instagram, fans realized. The unfollow was reciprocated by the producer.

Anitta unfollows Murda Beatz Image: Playback/Instagram

Before the outburst in which she talks about feeling used, the singer also published a text that deals with reaching the end of the rainbow and discovering the pot of gold, but realizing that her innocence is gone. “There are people who choose to live in this murky environment so they can enjoy the pot of gold… But they want to pull you along. They want to use you as a rescue if they’re drowning, even if it can harm you. But happiness is freedom, and depending of a pot of gold”, she said, adding in the sequence: “Dependency is the opposite of freedom, without freedom there is no way to know how to love yourself.

Anitta assumed the relationship with Murda Beatz in June this year. The producer, who has worked with big names like Ariana Grande and Drake, accompanied the singer from Rio de Janeiro at the VMAs last month, when Anitta won the award for ‘Best Latin Music’ for ‘Envolver’.