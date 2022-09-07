Anitta vents and fans speculate end of relationship with Murda Beatz: v- Jetss

Anitta vents and fans speculate end of relationship with Murda Beatz: “used”

Anitta made an outburst on her social network in the early afternoon of Tuesday (6). The singer said that she felt used, without giving further details of who or what she was talking about, leaving fans curious and already creating several theories and speculations – including that her relationship with Murda Beatz would have ended. “Feeling used sucks”, lamented Anitta in a post on Twitter.

It didn’t take long and the singer received the support of her followers, including celebrities. “It’s horrible, feeling of ingratitude is hard to forget,” said Duda Beat. “Afff, too bad”, agreed Fernanda Paes Leme. “A disgrace! And the worst thing is to see the person pretending to be misunderstanding!”, wrote Maíra Azevedo.

On Monday (5), Anitta had already made some mysterious posts. “At the end of the rainbow is a pot of gold. Around this pot is a black hole full of everything bad in this world that you would never know about if you didn’t get to the other side. […] For it is possible to take the path back, but it is impossible to recover the beauty that ignorance gave to his vision of things. The glow of the pot of gold along with the darkness around her changed her eyes forever,” she posted.

“There are people who choose to live in this dark environment so they can enjoy the pot of gold… but they want to pull you along. They want to use you as a rescue if they are drowning, even if it could harm you.”

Fans then began to consider a possible end between Anitta and Murda Beatz. “Tell us, is it about Murda or the record company? Just talk,” one person asked. “If this gringo hurt your heart, you can tell us that we’ll go after him”, warned another. “Was it Murda?” asked another.

Despite speculation, Anitta and Murda continue to follow each other on social media. The two even celebrated together the VMA that the singer won, in the category of Best Latin Song for Engaging.

