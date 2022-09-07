Another Brazilian giant enters the dispute for the hiring of Pedro Raul, top scorer of the Brasileirão

Pedro Raul should be the protagonist of a great dispute in the next transfer window of Brazilian football. The player, who plays for Goiás, is the current top scorer of the Brasileirão, with 14 goals scored in the 23 games in which he played.

However, the top scorer will hardly remain in Goiás for the next season. That’s because, with this great performance, the player has been the target of several giants of Brazilian football, being Internacional, the most recent of them.

Pedro Raul is the target of Internacional

As pointed out by Lucas Collar and also published by Revista Colorada, Pedro is one of the names observed by Internacional in 2023. The club, or any other, can close the contract for a value considered low: just over 10 million reais.

Kashiwa Reysol, owner of the athlete’s federative rights, would be willing to release him for this amount, which, in current times, can be considered ‘symbolic’.

Meanwhile, Pedro Raul continues to act with the colors of Esmeraldino. In the last round, the top scorer was the great figure of Goiás in the very important victory of Goiás over Santos, in the middle of Vila Belmiro. The player scored the two goals of the team’s victory, the second being a beautiful covering goal.