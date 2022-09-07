Another dog dies with suspected poisoning in BH: ‘Revolt’, says tutor

Another dog died in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday (6) suspected of intoxication after ingesting a snack. Mallu has been hospitalized since August 22, she even showed improvement, but ended up not resisting. The tutor Amanda Carmo demands justice and says that the feeling is of “revolt” in the face of everything that happened.

The snack was bought by the tutor at the end of July and, little by little, she started giving the food to Malu. “On August 21, we gave her a slightly larger amount and she began to show symptoms. The first one, very thirsty. She emptied two bowls of water in a few minutes and started to pee a lot, transparently and in large quantities.”

In addition to excessive thirst, the dog also had tremors, vomiting and diarrhea. “The next day we took Malu to the vet and she was hospitalized until the end of that week”. Despite this, the symptoms persisted in the little dog and again she needed to be taken for medical attention.

“I took Malu to the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) and she underwent further tests, blood counts and ultrasound. A swelling in the abdomen was found and the change in the organs was proven. Urea and creatine were quite altered,” she recalls.

The little dog had to be taken to another veterinary unit where she stayed until dawn this Tuesday. “Mallu even had two blood transfusions, several tests and hemodialysis. She even started to improve, but she got worse and died at 4:35 am. She was with me for five years.”

Complaint

Amanda went to the Civil Police station to register a case. “I am taking all appropriate measures. The feeling is very revolting. I don’t even have any more tears to cry. Mallu’s body went for autopsy at UFMG and I delivered the snacks to the police station,” she said.

The treatment of the pet was estimated at approximately R$ 14 thousand. “I’m not even running after the finances, because I wanted her alive. It’s just that people’s emotions are affected too much. Sleepless nights waiting for news. My heart was broken to see her,” she concludes.

The Civil Police guides tutors to look for the nearest police station when they see any symptoms in pets.