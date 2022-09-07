Anti-hangover pill to be sold in Brazil – Sade

The anti-hangover pill, since it began to be marketed in the world, is now available for shipment to 18 countries through the official website (photo: Michal Jarmoluk / by Pixabay) The Myrkl pill, known as the anti-hangover pill, which has shaken the United Kingdom since July this year, when it began to be sold, reaching thousands of customers, is expected to arrive in Brazil within three months.

The pill, manufactured by the Swedish company De Faire Medical, does not yet have a date to be on the shelves in the country. But it will soon be a solution for those who want to get rid of the discomfort of the next day caused by the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Since it began to be marketed around the world, two months ago, Myrkl is now available for shipment to 18 countries through the official website. Consumers from places like Australia, New Zealand, Germany and France can already guarantee the pill, a list that will count on Brazil until the end of November.

Myrkl ensures that the pill works for up to 12 hours, but it must be consumed at least two hours before the first glass of alcohol. The box, with 30 units, sold in the United Kingdom for 30 pounds, which on Tuesday’s commercial quotation is equivalent to around R$180, not including shipping. In a clinical trial, blood alcohol levels were reduced by up to 50% after 30 minutes and up to 70% after 60 minutes in subjects who took the pill compared to those who did not. The results were pooled in a study published in the scientific journal Nutrition and Metabolic Insights.

not a medicine

Myrkl promises to break down alcohol in the intestines before it reaches the liver, thus reducing the substance’s metabolism and the amount in the bloodstream. It would also reduce the effects of drinking on the brain, characteristic of drunkenness, so it is not suitable for those who wish to drink in search of the sensations caused by alcohol. It is worth noting that the pill is not a medicine, but a food supplement, as it has not been approved by the UK Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (Mhra).

The pill was even tested in a study, published in the scientific journal Nutrition and Metabolic Insights, in June, which followed 24 participants. They took two pills between one and 12 hours before ingesting two shots of distillate. Compared to another group, which did not receive the supplement, a 70% reduction in blood alcohol was observed one hour after drinking.