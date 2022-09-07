APCEF/SP | PLR Caixa 2022: check the values ​​and when it will be paid

On the 1st, Caixa employees from the most diverse regions of the country approved the proposal presented at the general and specific negotiation tables for the renewal of the Collective Bargaining Agreement for the category and the Collective Agreement specific to Caixa.

With the approval of the proposal and the signing of the agreements, the salaries and other amounts paid from September onwards should already include the readjustment. The employees’ representation also claimed the advance payment of the September installment, which corresponds to half of the Profit Sharing (PLR).

Caixa announced the payment of the advance for this Friday (9/9) and also announced the payment in September of the allowance in the form of a food stamp, in the amount of one thousand reais (according to the ACT, this payment must occur until October).

Check, below, the table with the calculation of the estimated values ​​for the anticipation of the PLR. The calculations were made considering that the INPC for the period (which readjusts the fixed portion and the Basic Rule ceiling) closed at 8.8% and also considering the data published in Caixa’s semi-annual balance sheet for the calculation of the additional portion and the Social PLR (R$4.7344 billion in profit and 87,401 employees).

We also remind you that, when Caixa makes advances, the amount credited corresponds to a percentage of the amount due, to cover any discounts. In the case of the PLR ​​advance, the percentage credited is usually 50%, when the employee pays alimony, and 70%, when he does not pay. Adjustments are made on the subsequent payroll.

Meal and food vouchers – See, also, the values ​​of the benefits that bankers will receive: