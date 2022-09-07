Apple continues to sell iPhones without a charger after government bans sales in Brazil

Apple (AAPL34) continues to market several models of iPhones without the charger in Brazil, disregarding the decision of this Tuesday (6), of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP).

The report of InfoMoney was this afternoon at the Apple store at the Morumbi mall, in the south of São Paulo, and the devices were displayed on the stands and sold normally (see images above and below).

The report spoke to store employees without identifying themselves, and they said they had become aware of the ban, but that “nothing changes”. One of them even joked that “it was another cold Tuesday afternoon in winter”.

The Morumbi mall unit, which is one of the largest and most important of the brand in Brazil, does not even have chargers in stock to sell separately to customers. They cost R$190, but the consumer is obliged to buy it on the internet and wait to receive it at home.

It is also possible to buy the various models (iPhone SE, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max) on the company’s website, without any information about the decision of the Ministry of Justice or whether the device will be sent along with the charger. (see image below). The store in Morumbi also sells some models of the iPhone 12.

The punishment by the Ministry of Justice involves not only suspending the sale of all Apple cell phones without a charger, but also a fine of almost R$12.3 million to Apple and the determination that the registration of the models be revoked at the National Agency. of Telecommunications (Anatel).

Anatel said, in a note, that “it will analyze the content of the letter in light of the regulation of the telecommunications sector and will manifest itself in due course”.

not complying with the decision

O InfoMoney questioned the Ministry of Justice about the sale of devices disregarding the decision of the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), an agency linked to the folder. In a note, the ministry stated that the suspension of commercialization “is immediate, as of receipt of the notification”, and that the company was notified today “through a notification delivered personally to the company in São Paulo”.

"If the company is selling the devices without the charger, it can already be considered that it is failing to comply with the decision", said the Ministry of Justice.

Sought by the report, Apple said it plans to appeal the decision, but has not commented on the non-compliance with the measure. It also did not say whether it will start to respect it.

“We have already won several court rulings in Brazil on this matter and we are confident that our customers are aware of the various options for charging and connecting their devices,” the company said in a statement. “We will continue to work with Senacon to resolve their concerns and we plan to appeal this decision.”

The company also said again that it stopped selling the devices with the charger for environmental reasons. “At Apple, we consider our impact on people and the planet in everything we do.”

“Power adapters accounted for our biggest use of zinc and plastic, and taking them out of the box helped reduce more than 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions — the equivalent of taking 500,000 cars off the road a year. There are billions of USB-A power adapters already in use around the world that our customers can use to charge and connect their devices,” he said.

Other fines

In addition to Senacon, Apple has been warned by several Procons for the same reason. She was fined by Procon-RJ in R$ 12.2 million, about 2 weeks ago, and by Procon-SP in R$ 10.5 million, in March 2021. But the InfoMoney recently revealed that Apple did not pay the fine from the São Paulo agency and filed a lawsuit against the assessment.

The secretary said that the company has also been fined by the Procons of Santa Catarina, Fortaleza (CE) and Caldas Novas (GO) and even sentenced in court, but “to date, it has not taken any measures to minimize the damage and continues to sell cell phones without chargers. ”. She also said that other manufacturers were also sued, but “they have presented proposals for a solution”.

The body linked to the Ministry of Justice also stated that, if “the infractions persist, Apple may be considered a repeat offender, with the application of new even more serious punishments”.

