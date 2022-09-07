Apple must appeal the decision of the Ministry and continues to sell iPhones without a charger

In an official statement released after the Ministry of Justice’s action, the Apple said it will appeal the decision which forces the sale of iPhones with charger in Brazil. The agency also imposed a fine of R$ 12 million and also suspended the sale of new devices without the accessory.

According to Apple, its lawyers should also continue to work with the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) to resolve all of the agency’s concerns.

We have already won several court rulings in Brazil on this matter and we are confident that our customers are aware of the various options for recharging and connecting their devices. We will continue to work with Senacon to resolve your concerns and plan to appeal this decision.

For now, Apple and its partners continue to sell devices unaccompanied by the charger, as Anatel has not yet commented on the case. This is because Senacon’s decision provides for the regulatory agency to comment on the sanctions applied against the American manufacturer.