Apple must appeal the decision of the Ministry and continues to sell iPhones without a charger

Update (09/07/22) – JB
In an official statement released after the Ministry of Justice’s action, the Apple said it will appeal the decision which forces the sale of iPhones with charger in Brazil. The agency also imposed a fine of R$ 12 million and also suspended the sale of new devices without the accessory.
According to Apple, its lawyers should also continue to work with the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) to resolve all of the agency’s concerns.
We have already won several court rulings in Brazil on this matter and we are confident that our customers are aware of the various options for recharging and connecting their devices. We will continue to work with Senacon to resolve your concerns and plan to appeal this decision.
For now, Apple and its partners continue to sell devices unaccompanied by the charger, as Anatel has not yet commented on the case. This is because Senacon’s decision provides for the regulatory agency to comment on the sanctions applied against the American manufacturer.
Power adapters accounted for our biggest use of zinc and plastic, and taking them out of the box helped reduce more than 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions – the equivalent of taking 500,000 cars off the road a year. There are billions of USB-A power adapters already in use around the world that our customers can use to charge and connect their devices.
economy and market
07 Sep
Fairs and events
06 Sep
Original text (06/09/22)
Ministry of Justice suspends sale of iPhone without charger and Apple fines BRL 12 million
In an order published in the Official Gazette (DOU), the Ministry of Justice ordered the suspension of the sale of iPhones without a charger in the box. Furthermore, the agency imposed a fine of BRL 12 million on Apple.
The measure must be carried out immediately and the suspension of sale is valid for all iPhones from the 12th generation onwards. The ministry also says that it chose not to apply the daily fine at the moment, since the body wants to verify if Apple will comply with the decision.
Application of a fine in the amount of BRL 12,274,500 (twelve million, two hundred seventy-four thousand, five hundred reais), cancellation of registration of iPhone brand smartphones introduced on the market from the iPhone 12 model and immediate suspension of the supply of all iPhone brand smartphones, regardless of model or generation, without battery charger.
economy and market
05 Sep
accessories
04 Sep
For now, Apple Brazil has not commented on the matter. However, the company has been facing a series of legal battles in the country since it decided to remove the charger from the box of its devices.
The measure was announced in conjunction with the iPhone 12 line, with the justification being the “reduction of electronic waste”. However, several state Procons began to file lawsuits against the Cupertino company and Samsung, since the latter also started selling its flagships without a charger.
With the judicialization of the situation, the Korean manufacturer returned to offer the accessory for its devices through a “promotional action”. On the other hand, Apple did not move and this prompted the Ministry of Justice’s action in October 2021.
see more
(Updated September 7, 2022 at 7:38 am)