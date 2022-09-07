Apple Watch 8 Pro should be even bigger than the previous ones; check out

The world will be keeping an eye on Apple Park, this Wednesday (7), when the new iPhone 14 should be unveiled. But it is possible that another line of devices will also draw attention: the Apple Watch Series 8.

Specialist journalist Sonny Dickson leaked on his Twitter images of the Apple Watch 8 Pro model cases, indicating that the screen will reach 49 mm – the largest ever released by the company. The photos compare the case of the smaller Series 7 and upcoming Series 8 watches.

This larger space will allow users to view more fitness and health tracking statistics at the same time. It will also benefit the new time dials, which have been redesigned.

Also according to Dickson, the sturdy titanium case will allow for a bigger battery, with a low power mode. It will also have a new button on the left and a new protrusion on the right to house a microphone, another button and a digital crown.

Too big?

From an aesthetic point of view, however, the new version may look like a mess. Many consumers already complain that smart watches are disproportionate to the size of their wrist. That is: with the Pro, Apple is probably focusing on those who are already fans of the device, and not on potential new consumers.

Analysts believe that the Apple Watch Pro will be the company’s most expensive smartwatch so far, with an estimated price between US$900 (about R$4,600) and US$1,000 (R$5,100).

*With information from The Verge