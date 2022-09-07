Article shows elderly woman who used protector only on her face – 06/09/2022 – Equilíbrio

For 40 years an elderly Austrian woman protected her face with sunscreen daily. The neck did not receive the same care and today, at 92 years old, it is possible to see the marked difference in the damage caused by the sun on the patient’s neck.

The impactful image that has gone viral in the international and national media in recent days is part of an article on skin cancer published in the Journal of The European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology in October 2021.

The work “Ageing research: rethinking primary prevention of skin cancer” was written by dermatologist Christian Posch, member of the department of dermatology and allergy at the School of Medicine. from the Technical University of Munich, Austria.

On Twitter, the study’s author commented on the photo’s impact on skin cancer awareness. “UV rays [ultravioleta] are one thing, getting older is another,” he wrote.

THE Sheet contacted the author to learn more about this patient’s story, but he stated that he could not provide details.

In the publication, the researcher also asked people not to forget to read the entire original article, since it is not just about aging, but fighting the cancer that most affects humans, especially those with lighter skin.

According to the research, aging works as a “discreet and potent inducer of skin cancer” and “needs to be treated systematically to improve prevention” of the disease.

Porshe says in the paper that even with the potential to reduce incidence at unprecedented rates, prevention through sunscreen will not eliminate disease risk and “public health improvement measures to optimize tumor prevention at scale are needed.” “

The doctor also highlights the improvement of “personalized treatment strategies for individuals with active skin cancer” as fundamental to combating the disease.

The report heard experts to better understand the possible origin of the damage shown in the image.

The dermatologist Beni Grinblat, second secretary of the SBD (Brazilian Society of Dermatology), says that from the photo it is not possible to know if the portrayed had any procedure other than sunscreen, but that it is evident that the neck lacked protection against UV rays.

“She has clear signs of aging on her neck, where she didn’t apply the protector, such as a change in texture and pigmentation”, says Grinblat.

According to the dermatologist, the neck region has high rates of skin cancer because it is highly exposed to the damage of ultraviolet radiation. Therefore, sun protection is an excellent preventive for both disease and aging caused by ultraviolet rays.

SBD recommends using sunscreen on all areas of the body exposed to sunlight on a daily basis, including the face, neck, ears, neck, bald areas of the head, hands and arms.

“Ultraviolet radiation is related to this aging that we see in the photo, aging by the sun, which is what we call photoaging, but it is also related to skin cancer”, reinforces Grinblat.

Dermatologist Cristina Abdalla, from Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, agrees that the damage to the elderly woman’s dermis was caused by the lack of UV protection.

Abdalla says that although it is difficult to make an assessment just by looking at a photo, it is possible to understand how harmful continuous exposure to the sun is for the skin with a simple internet search for images of people who have been in too much sun.

According to the doctor, if we look at someone’s forearm in this situation, the difference between the quality of the skin on the front and back of the limb will be visible. “The outside may be full of stains, then you turn [o antebraço] and realizes he doesn’t have any”, he exemplifies.

On the other hand, dermatologist Mônica Aribi, from SBD, understands that the impact of sunlight alone is not enough to explain the state of the neck dermis. “It is possible that it is the result of a poorly done peeling or a very aggressive laser for this area”, says the professional, who is also a member of the International Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Aribi’s analysis is based on the scars shown in the image. “They suggest some kind of epidermolysis, that is, blisters that were caused by very aggressive procedures,” she says.

The people most susceptible to skin cancer are those who are more exposed to the sun through work or choice of clothes and those who have genetic components favorable to the development of the disease. The use of sun protection (by creams or special clothes), however, is considered mandatory for everyone and at any time of the day.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR NECK SKIN

In addition to not ignoring the region when applying sunscreen, other care is needed to prevent the appearance of stains and wrinkles. Aribi recommends using moisturizing creams with a thicker consistency than those used on the face, as well as moisturizing soaps to keep the dermis hydrated.

“The skin of the neck does not accept acids. So, when using retinoic and glycolic acid [substâncias contra o envelhecimento], I always suggest keeping the jaw limit. Hyaluronic acid, however, can be applied because it is moisturizing”, indicates the dermatologist.