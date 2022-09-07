As one of the most wanted drug dealers in the country, he controlled a hospital, earned R$ 77 million from the city hall and used medicine to make drugs | Sao Paulo

Fantastic 2020 report showed how the criminal used public health to expand his business (watch above). According to the police, even while he was on the run, Anderson Gordão practically ruled the city of Arujá, in Greater São Paulo.

In the municipality, social organizations controlled by the trafficker signed contracts for garbage collection and in the health area. This gave him control of the city’s only public hospital, with R$ 77 million in municipal funds and scheme for drug use.

According to a police investigation, Anderson’s most direct influence on public power was established after he financed the 2016 campaign of then-candidate for vice mayor of the municipality, Márcio José de Oliveira (PRB). The financing would have been made after an agreement between the two (read more below).

A witness who testified to the police stated that, in 2017, the drug dealer, who was already a fugitive from justice, demanded health and garbage collection contracts after the election results. It was a contract without bidding with a social organization controlled by Gordão. Soon there was a lack of medicines, supplies and food for employees of the city hospital.

According to the report in Fantástico, Anderson’s gang responsible for the administration of the hospital saved costs and distributed the value among the criminals. The economy resulted, even, from the food destined to the employees.

The lunchboxes were made precariously in the back of a drug dealer’s house. At the scene, the police found cockroaches and food without storage conditions (see images in the video above).

Cocaine medicine and BRL 77 million

Police investigations also pointed to how drugs were diverted. Transport was done in garbage trucks, which took the items to a drug dealer’s mansion to later be mixed with the cocaine he sold.

From January 2018 to January 2020, Anderson Gordão received BRL 77 million from the Arujá City Hall. Garbage and health contracts are no longer in force in 2020.

At least 20 people were arrested after the investigations, including a civil police officer. Another four police officers were being investigated by the body’s internal affairs department on suspicion of extorting members of the gang.

The then deputy mayor of Arujá was imprisoned for 13 days. Afterwards, Márcio José Oliveira was released for money laundering and participation in a criminal organization. His defense declined to comment at the time.

The then mayor, José Luiz Monteiro (MDB), was not investigated at that time and did not want to record an interview. His lawyer said he would make clarifications in the records.