At 57, 1990s muse shares ‘before and after’ selfies of her modeling career and says: ‘I feel at my peak’ – Monet

Paulina Porizkova posts old selfie and reflects on age (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Paulina Porizkova, Czech supermodel and muse of the 1980s and 1990s, likes to propose reflections on the aging of women and the way this is seen in society.

On her Instagram, the 57-year-old famous has shared her thoughts on the subject. Furthermore, she has sometimes suffered from derogatory comments because of her sexy photos.

Paulina Porizkova (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

This Tuesday (6), in a long text, she vented about the different look she receives now that she is older, since her whole life has been about her appearance, as she herself writes.

She published a selfie from when she was a young model and, next to it, a recent click, in similar positions, to clarify some points (see below). According to Paulina, she was asked the following questions: “What was it like when you were younger because you were so beautiful? What was it like when you walked into a room and people looked at you? Did you feel special? Do you miss all this attention?”

“I miss the attention. Getting older, in our society, when your whole life has been about how you look—is not easy to accept,” she admits. She then explains that it often had the opposite effect, with people quietly saying bad things about her and comparing her to other models.

“And now, when I finally appreciate what I’ve been given, it’s in society’s opinion that I’m losing my beauty,” he laments. “I’m trying my best to resist the criticism of being past my prime, because damn, I feel like I’m in my prime right now!”

“The combination of my learning, maturing and conquering my wrinkles, combined with my appearance, I believe is the best balance I’ve ever had. So, sorry to everyone who can’t see and feel that youth is necessary for beauty”, concludes Paulina.

Paulina Porizkova (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

In the comments, fans soon appeared in force to praise the natural beauty of the muse. “Oh! You are not losing your beauty. You look beautiful as you always were.” “You keep taking my breath away,” added another. “I’m glad we can see through your instagram that your true beauty is even more spectacular inside,” gushed a third.

Well, and if anyone has the right to talk about it, it’s Paulina. After becoming, at 18, the youngest model to pose for the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, she was also named one of the 50 most beautiful women in the world by People magazine in the 90s.

Former top model Paulina Porizkova in a photo from the 80s (Photo: Instagram)

Late last month, the muse shared a nude photo to celebrate her own body. On the occasion, she also made a reflection on “objectification or celebration?”

In the end, she answered her own question: “When I was a young model exposing my body, it was because someone approved. Someone decided it was to be celebrated. I didn’t know enough to have an understanding of the consequences. Hence the objectification. Now, when I expose my body, I do so with my full knowledge and consent. Therefore, celebration.”

