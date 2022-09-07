Atlético-MG: Hulk will have unprecedented absence due to injury; see the rare times the top scorer was embezzled | athletic-mg

Not being able to use Hulk in the Brazilian Championship is an unusual fact for Atlético-MG. The striker had been playing nine straight games this season, but suffered a minor injury to his left calf. The attacker’s first muscle injury. And an unprecedented reason for absence.

With embezzlement, defender Réver becomes option in Atlético’s midfield

Interestingly, Hulk did not face Bragantino in the first round (1-1 draw at Abi Nabi Chedid), as he was suspended for three accumulated yellow cards. He will be replaced-probably-by Eduardo Sasha.

Over almost two years at Galo, Hulk was not used by the coaches just because of some physical wear (spared), suspensions (he was expelled in a classic with Cruzeiro), muscle edema, Covid-19 and conjunctivitis, in addition to the birth of his daughter Zaya , in April, when he was released to travel to Miami, in the United States, and did not face Athletico-PR at Arena da Baixada.

1 of 3 Hulk, striker of Atlético-MG, should return against Avaí — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Hulk, striker for Atlético-MG, should return against Avaí — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

There are 21 games in the Brazilian Championship, which will go to the 26th round. An attendance of 80%. Hulk continues to undergo calf treatment, even using his famous hyperbaric chamber at home to accelerate his return. The injury should be completely healed in a few days, and there is hope for shirt 7 to come back against Avaí.

Also because Atlético will only return to play, after Bragantino, on Saturday of the other week, on September 17. A 10-day period to help Hulk get out of the DM. The top scorer, against Atlético-GO, reached 26 goals in the season, in addition to nine in the Brazilian.

Hulk’s absences at the 2022 Brazilian

4/17: Athletico-PR 0x1 Atlético: birth of daughter Zaya

11/5: Bragantino 1×0 Atlético: suspended for the 3rd yellow card

25/6: Atlético 3×2 Fortaleza: spared by Turco

7/21: Cuiabá 1×1 Atlético: spared by Turco

7/9: Atlético vs Bragantino: calf injury.