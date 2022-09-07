Atlético-MG lineup: with open disputes in the attack, Cuca closes Galo’s preparation | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG ended the last training session before the duel with Bragantino, scheduled for this Wednesday, at 17h, at Mineirão. Coach Cuca needs to choose a replacement for Hulk, who has a calf injury and is cut for the game. Eduardo Sasha is the likely choice.

Exam shows injury to Hulk’s left calf, which turns embezzlement

Not only because of Hulk, but Galo will have a different team from the one that faced and won Atlético-GO on Sunday. Even because, defender Junior Alonso and steering wheel Allan return from suspension. Thus, the formation with Rever of the first midfielder will not be repeated.

“Each game is a story. This story served for this game. Fourth is another game, let’s analyze our opponent well to choose the best we have, in our understanding” (Cuca, after the victory against Dragon).

Of course, disputes are open. In attack, with Eduardo Sasha tending to be displaced as attack commander, the right lane is free in the dispute Ademir x Cristian Pavón. The Argentine did not enter the field in Goiânia.

In midfield, Argentinian Nacho Fernández fights to return to the starting lineup. The chances are slim, and Cuca should keep the Allan-Jair-Zaracho trio. On the left wing, Keno, who comes from a beautiful goal in Antônio Accioly, will also be kept.

– The Championship, when you have a way to play, opponents study you, how to make the markings. We have to look for alternatives. We tactically changed the team. Sasha did very well, Jemerson did well, Réver did not play a third defender, he played a midfielder. We tried the second striker Hulk, now open. There were variations used in the game, and they did well, overall.

In defense, Jemerson will return to the bench with the return of Junior Alonso. The rest should be the same, with Nathan Silva, in addition to the sides Mariano and Guilherme Arana. Galo has no suspension to face Bragantino.

Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Ademir, Eduardo Sasha and Keno.

