Atltico x RB Bragantino: probable lineups for the game for the Brazilian

photo: Montage with images by Pedro Souza/Atltico and Ari Ferreira/RB Bragantino Eduardo Sasha (Atltico) and Alerrandro (RB Bragantino, ex-Galo) should be the attack commanders in Mineiro

With renewed spirits after winning Atltico-GO, Atltico wants to resume their good performance at home against RB Bragantino, at 5pm this Wednesday (7/9), in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. See, below, the probable schedules for the confrontation for the 26th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

RB Bragantino, in turn, comes from a negative sequence. It’s been five games without a win in Serie A. The last match was against leader Palmeiras and ended in a 2-2 draw at Nabizo, in Bragana Paulista. Massa Bruta is 11th in the leaderboard, with 32 points.

atltico lineup

Regarding the team that won Atltico-GO, Galo will certainly have changes. Starting with the weight loss of striker Hulk, who had a small muscle injury found in his left calf and is undergoing physical therapy at the club from Minas Gerais.

On the other hand, coach Cuca counts on the important returns of defender Junior Alonso and midfielder Allan, who served an automatic suspension against Drago. The pair must return to the starting lineup.

The main doubt in the rooster’s lineup is in the attack. Keno and Eduardo Sasha should remain among the holders, while Ademir, Pavn and Alan Kardec are the most quoted for the third spot. If Ademir or Pavn are activated, the tendency is for Sasha to occupy a more centralized role.

In this way, a probable lineup for Atltico counts on Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva (Rver), Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Keno, Eduardo Sasha and Ademir (Alan Kardec or Pavn).

RB Bragantino lineup

Massa Bruta has two absences to face Galo. The first of them is left-back Luan Cndido, who received the third yellow card in the 25th round and will serve an automatic suspension. The other is the attacking midfielder Hyoran, who belongs to Atltico and is on loan to the São Paulo club – with a clause that prevents him from playing against Alvinegro.

Therefore, a probable lineup of RB Bragantino has Cleiton; Aderlan, Lo Ortiz, Nathan and Ramon; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Eric Ramires; Artur, Helinho (Carlos Eduardo) and Alerrandro.