Attack on CK: The surprises with the various identities of the Brazilian’s girlfriend

Ever since the world was stunned by the assassination attempt on Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner last week, starring Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel, a 35-year-old Brazilian living in that country since childhood, who possibly due to malpractice did not put a bullet in the chamber of the gun when firing, which made his criminal intent fail, some certainties were appearing.

First it was the author’s far-right ideological convictions, then it was the former president’s luck in getting rid of a point-blank gunshot to the face and, finally, the participation of Montiel’s girlfriend, the 23-year-old called Brenda Elizabeth Uliarte, who had strangely identified herself to the press as Ambar. In fact, she was at the site of the attempt, contrary to what she had said, that she did not find her partner for days, which caused the Justice to order her arrest.

Now, the version of the young woman with no family, who would live with her extremist boyfriend, university student and cotton candy saleswoman comes down. Almost nothing that was known about Brenda was true and the authorities began to investigate her greater role in the attempted murder, considering that she possibly could have organized and planned the attack.

According to information gathered by investigators and made public by the Argentine press, Brenda has never been to university, since she did not even finish high school. She was also not guarded and estranged from her family, as investigators discovered that, unlike what was reported in the early days, about the young woman living with Montiel, Brenda always lived with her father and other family members in San Martín, a city on the outskirts of the capital. Buenos Aires.

The investigated formally presented herself with at least four different identities: in addition to the real one, she had profiles on social networks and identified herself to press vehicles before the attack, giving interviews filled with xenophobic and reactionary speech, such as Ambar, Sasha and Lizz Manson. Although she appeared carrying a pipe with cotton candy, the sale of which would be her livelihood, family members revealed that they never knew about this activity, as Brenda worked daily in a small sale owned by her father, a 43-year-old man who took custody of the mother during the accused’s childhood because she was sexually abused by a partner of the girl’s legal guardian.

In fact, Brenda’s father had been hospitalized since the episode of the attack on Cristina Kirchner and family members told the press and authorities that it would be for two reasons: in addition to seeing his daughter, whom he would call “my baby” and “my little princess”, involved in a plot to assassinate the nation’s vice president, he also discovered that she produced pornographic content on the networks and maintained channels for broadcasting this material on OnlyFans and Xvídeos.

On LinkedIn, Brenda kept a profile with her real identity and claimed to be an employee in the cleaning sector of the oil company Shell, an activity she never performed, according to her family and the multinational. An uncle, in an interview with Clarín, said that he was frightened by so many lies, that it seemed that his niece “was fabulating” and living false lives.

Starting from this point, agents of the Argentine Federal Police (PFA) intend to find out what, in fact, was Brenda’s role in the crime. In a live, a few minutes before being detained at the Palermo train station, on Sunday (4) night, Montiel’s companion reproduced phrases by Javier Milei, a far-right deputy who has been accused in local society of setting fire to the political environment in the country.