ATTENTION – Great act in defense of the National Nursing Floor

On the 9th of September, nursing workers will unite in a great act in Curitiba in defense of the National Floor of the category. The event is scheduled for 11 am at Praça Alfredo Andersen, in front of Hospital Evangélico Mackenzie.

The act is a response to the decision of Minister Luís Alberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which gave an injunction to representatives of the private health sector. In practice, this means the suspension of payment for the National Nursing Floor.

“We understand that Minister Barroso made a mistake, induced by an action by the private health sector that makes a lot of profit from the disease and does not want to reduce its profit margin to value Nursing professionals. Regarding the source of budget resources for the public sector to comply with the law, there were several discussions in the National Congress, which ensured the elaboration of Bills that are in progress and that indicate such sources”, highlights the coordinator of SindSaúde- PR, Olga Estefania.

Mobilization takes place nationwide on the same day and time. In Paraná, it is being carried out by entities and unions committed to guaranteeing the rights of nursing professionals, such as SindSaúde-PR, National Confederation of Social Security Workers – CUT (CNTSS), National Confederation of Health Workers (CNTS), FetraSaúde -PR, Federation of Unions of Municipal Employees of Paraná (Fessmuc), Union of Workers in Education of Federal Institutions of Higher Education in the State of Paraná (SINDITEST-PR), Union of Employees in Health Services Establishments in Curitiba and Region ( SINDESC), Union of Municipal Public Servants Curitiba (SISMUC), Union of Municipal Servants of Fazenda Rio Grande (SISMUF), Union of Public Servants of São José dos Pinhais (SINSEP), Union of Municipal Servants of Almirante Tamandaré, Union of Municipal Servants of Ponta Grossa and the Regional Nursing Council of Paraná.