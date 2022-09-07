Avenida Paulista will bring together pro-government protesters on September 7; check the schedule of acts in São Paulo

Praça da Sé receives protest by the Grito dos Excluídos, and the Ipiranga Museum reopens to celebrate the Bicentennial of Independence

Deividi Correa/Estadão Content – 09/07/2021

President Jair Bolsonaro spoke in a sound car during the demonstration on September 7 of last year on Avenida Paulista



Symbolic date of the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, the holiday of September 7 will be used for the realization of several political demonstrations in the city of Sao Paulo. promoted by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which has spent the last few weeks calling its supporters to take to the streets this Wednesday, Avenida Paulista was chosen as a stage to house Bolsonaristas and politicians who are part of the federal government’s base. Among those who have already confirmed their presence at the act are federal deputies Coronel Tadeu (PL-SP), Luiz Philippe de Orleans and Bragança (PL-SP) and Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), the candidate for governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans), and the candidate for the Senate for the largest state in the country, Marcos Pontes (PL). The former Minister of Infrastructure is due to speak at around 11 am. The sound cars will be scattered along the main avenue of São Paulo and the concentration will take place in at least two points: Alameda Campinas and Rua Peixoto Gomide. Groups such as “Nas Ruas” and “Movimento Avança Brasil” confirmed their participation.

Among allies and members of Bolsonaro’s campaign, there is fear about the tone that will be adopted by the president of the Republic. At the 2021 demonstration, also on Avenida Paulista, the country’s representative called the minister Alexandre de Moraesof the Federal Supreme Court (STF), of “scoundrel”, and said that he would not comply with court decisions. Members of the reelection HQ heard on the website of Young pan admit that the speeches can have negative consequences for the final stretch of the campaign. According to reports made to the report, the head of the federal Executive was advised to avoid the clash with the Judiciary, especially with an eye on the center voter who rejects the bellicose tone. These advisers, however, recognize that Bolsonaro should give a nod to his most loyal supporters and raise the tone against the STF, especially after the decision of Minister Edson Fachin, who suspended excerpts of a presidential decree on weapons and ammunition.

In an opposite tone, with criticism of the administration of Jair Bolsonaro and promoted by social movements and union centrals, such as the Single Workers’ Center (CUT), the 28th edition of the “Cry of the Excluded and Excluded: Life in First Place” will take place this Wednesday in different parts of the country. In São Paulo, this year’s edition, which defends the fight for democracy and public policies aimed at the vulnerable population, will take place at Praça da Sé, at 9 am. “Every September 7, the Cry of the Excluded comes to remind us that Brazil has not yet guaranteed citizenship rights to the majority of the nation. They are people who are part of society, but do not enjoy the basic rights of citizenship”, explains Janeslei Albuquerque, secretary of Mobilization and Relations with Social Movements at CUT Nacional on her official website. In parallel with the right and left acts that will take place, the City Hall of São Paulo is preparing for the Civic-Military Parade that will take place in the central lane of Avenida Dom Pedro I, from 8 am to 12:30 pm. Between civilians and military, the government works with the expectation that 10 thousand people should participate in the parades. The action will also feature the reopening of the Ipiranga Museum and a staging of the Grito de Independência, at 3 pm. The Secretary of Culture will also promote events and musicals from 18:00 with the theme of commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the country’s independence. The governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), will participate in a visit to the site from 10 am.