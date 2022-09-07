banks set the interest rates on the payroll loan

Salesópolis, SP —

Although they have not yet been officially disclosed, it has already been possible to perceive that the Auxílio Brasil consignment interest rates will be higher than those offered in this market. According to financial market analysis, interest charge must exceed 60% per annumhigher than the current 26% per year charged to policyholders in the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

The big difference of payroll loan is precisely the possibility of get lower interest rate, compared to other products on the market. This is because the credit is paid with a direct discount on the applicant’s payroll, which makes it possible for there is no default. But, although it has not yet been released, the credit for the Auxílio Brasil group is already out of the loop.

According to the IG portal, the financial market estimates that for this audience the interest rates reach above 60% in the year. What can increase the indebtedness of families already living in social vulnerabilityconsidering that they are groups with a monthly income of a maximum of R$ 205.00 per person.

The law that sanctioned the loan for Aid Brazil allows to up to 40% of household income is compromised with the credit payment. This means installments of BRL 160.00 when considering the BRL 400.00 benefit paid every month. Remaining R$ 240.00 for these families to meet their other expenses.

Where to take out a payroll loan from Auxílio Brasil

big banks are denying loan release Auxílio Brasil, as they believe that this line of credit is not viable. Bradesco, Itaú, Santander and later BTG denied offer this product to families living in social vulnerability.

Meanwhile, the Caixa Econômica and Banco do Brasil should offer this product, but have not yet announced the fee. O Agibank, PAN Bank, and network finance Pernambuco stores also announced their interest in this line. They are even already advertising the product in order to draw the attention of customers.

It is worth saying, however, that the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan is not yet available. It is necessary that the Ministry of Citizenship publish a regulation authorizing hiring in banking institutions. The expectation is that this publication will be made this week.