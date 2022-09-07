Barroso and Pacheco seek solutions for nursing flooring

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), met this Tuesday, 6th, to discuss the feasibility of the new nursing salary floor, suspended by the magistrate’s precautionary decision.

The meeting lasted approximately one hour. In the conversation, the two highlighted the importance of the nursing salary floor. At the same time, they said that there is a need to find a “perennial source of funds” to make salaries at a minimum level.

Three possible solutions were presented: the correction of the Unified Health System (SUS) table, the exemption of the sector’s payroll and the compensation of the debt of the States with the Union.

On Sunday 4th, Barroso established a period of 60 days for the federal government, the States, the Federal District and the sector entities to express their views on the financial impact, on the risk of layoffs and on the possible reduction in the quality of the services offered. .

Barroso’s decision is a response to the action brought by the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals, Establishments and Services (CNSaúde). The entity argues that the increase established by law is unsustainable, because the text does not specify where the resources for salary adjustments will come from.

According to Law 14.434/2022, the minimum salary for nurses became R$ 4,750. For nursing technicians, in turn, R$ 3,325. In the case of assistants and midwives, the salary will be R$ 2,375. The law, signed by the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on August 4, was approved by the National Congress a month earlier.