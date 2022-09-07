Barroso and Pacheco speak of “consensus” on nursing floor

Minister of the STF and President of the Senate met this Tuesday; both defended “perennial source of resources”

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso met with the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), this Tuesday (6.Sep.2022). The 2 discussed the implementation of the national nursing floor, suspended after Barroso’s precautionary decision.

The meeting lasted about an hour. According to a note from the STF, Barroso and Pacheco “they defended the importance of the floor, but agreed with the need for a perennial source of funds to make salaries at a minimum level”.

“Three points were put forward as possibilities: the correction of the SUS (Unified Health System) table, the exemption of the sector’s payroll and the compensation of the debt of the States with the Union”continue.

Also according to the statement, “both committed to continue the work and the dialogue in search of consensus”. On Friday (September 9), the STF will judge whether or not to confirm the decision of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso on the application of the floor.

On Sunday (4.set), Pacheco stated that he would go to the STF to deal with the “of paths and solutions” to effect the nursing floor. Gave the statement on your profile on twitter.

Pacheco said he had no doubts that the “real desire” of the 3 Powers is “enforce federal law” and, simultaneously, “preserve the financial balance of the health system and federated entities”.

Here are the senator’s publications:

SUSPENSION IN THE STF

On August 4, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the nursing salary floor. Barroso’s provisional decision was given after a lawsuit filed by CNSaúde (National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services).

In his order, the magistrate gave 60 days for the federal government, states, the Federal District and sector entities to provide information on the financial impact, risks of layoffs and possible reduction in the quality of the service provided.

In a note, ABCDT (Brazilian Association of Dialysis and Transplantation Centers), which contributed information to the representation of CNSaúde, said that Barroso’s decision “watertight” a sangria that would “make the maintenance of dialysis services across the country unsustainable”.

Here is the full note from ABCDT released at 2:04 pm on Sunday (3.Sep.2022):

“Today’s decision of the STF stops, in an emergency, a bloodletting that would make the maintenance of dialysis services across the country unsustainable. Minister Barroso demonstrates, between the lines of his decision, indignation at how a law can be enacted without defining funding sources and, even more, not thinking about the sustainability of health in the country.

“The ABCDT (Brazilian Association of Dialysis and Transplantation Centers) –which joined the CNSaúde ADI as amicus curiae– continues to fight for the Minister of Health to understand that, regardless of a judicial decision on Law 14,434/2022, the economic imbalance financial support for the dialysis clinics that serve almost 90% of SUS patients is maintained.

“’Minister Barroso’s decision highlights how fragile the public health system is in Brazil. ABCDT stands before public authorities, mainly the Ministry of Health, to discuss all the conditions to improve the entire Replacement Renal Therapy system, including better salaries for our employees. Understanding, however, that any improvement will be in vain if it does not reach our reason for existing, which is the patient’, highlights the president of ABCDT, nephrologist Yussif Ali Mere Junior”.