BC director repeats that posture in the coming quarters is ‘high guard’

The director of Monetary Policy at the Central Bank, Bruno Serra, repeated this Tuesday, 6th, that the BC’s stance in the coming quarters is “high guard”. “In the absence of a positive shock, it is challenging to see the disinflation process at the speed we want, which is quite high by Brazil’s historical standards. It is something that we have to monitor vigilantly”, he reaffirmed, in a virtual event organized by Bradesco Asset Management.

Serra also reiterated that the Selic rate is already very contractionary and will have a stronger impact on the economy in the second half of the year. “During the cycle, the market always thought we had to go higher. Now for the first time we are experiencing the opposite situation,” he said. “We thought it was necessary to leave the possibility of adjustment on the table at the next meeting. The scenario has improved since then with lower IPCA data and some reversal of commodities and the market is already starting to become more optimistic. But we have to be very cautious.”

Serra emphasized that monetary policy will tighten even further for a while, before starting a downward cycle. “Monetary policy will tighten in real terms, which is what matters, before loosening. The market is quickly discussing interest rate cuts. But we have to make the right decision every 45 days looking at the scenario ahead. The market tries to anticipate,” he added.

Even so, the director considered that it is inconsistent for the market to project inflation above the center of the target in 2024 and to discuss interest rates in 2023. “It is at least challenging for the BC to imagine such a scenario”, he criticized.

Communication

During his participation in the event, Serra admitted that it is not good to have to change the communication standard of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), but argued that it was necessary to emphasize at the last Copom meeting the relevant horizon in the first quarter of 2024, instead of of the 12 closed months of 2023 – which is the official target for the BC.

He repeated that this change is temporary. “The expectation for 2023 was off due to the prospect of a return to fuel taxes. Horizon is not fixed, so we always had some flexibility. If we had made a decision based on a calendar year, we would have been making the wrong decision. Some disagreed with the decision to look to the first quarter of 2024, but we thought it best to look six quarters ahead,” he claimed. “We think it is important to have an anchor in the first quarter of 2024 and to have more accurate communication”, he added.

Activity

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy director made it clear that “some deceleration” of economic activity is necessary for inflation to return to the target, while recalling that recent activity data have been surprising to the upside. “I question the recent speed of the drop in unemployment, because it was difficult to do face-to-face surveys during the pandemic. It does not seem that Pnad’s trajectory reflects reality. Unemployment hasn’t gone up that much and therefore hasn’t fallen that fast. In any case, it is the lowest unemployment rate in the last seven or eight years,” he said.

Serra repeated that the BC is discussing the idle rate in the economy and assessed that the job market does not seem as tight as before 2015. “But it is at a level that requires attention. If we discover that idleness is lower than we thought, the disinflation process for 2024 will be a little more difficult. It’s a fact,” he added.

global scenario

Bruno Serra assessed that the global scenario is difficult and “even gloomy”, with effects for the Brazilian cycle.

“Asset prices are suffering and we are not isolated from the rest of the world. The interest cycle out there was necessary, and it’s good to control global demand for goods, but it’s a thriller. We will have a scare in the middle of the process, but I think the ending will be happy. We have to be on our guard here, as President Roberto Campos Neto said,” he said at the virtual event organized by Bradesco Asset Management.

