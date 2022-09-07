Biden does not authorize inclusion of Russia in the list of countries that sponsor terrorism

In addition to Biden’s denial, the US State Department said that giving Russia such status could negatively affect the grain deal.

Sputnik – US President Joe Biden responded negatively to the question of whether he considers it necessary to include Russia on the US government’s list of countries that sponsor terrorism.

“No,” Biden replied, when asked by reporters during a brief press conference at the White House.

Earlier, US State Department spokesman Jim O’Brien said that giving Russia such status could negatively affect the grain deal.

The authority to name countries as “sponsors of terrorism” belongs to the US State Department, but the US Senate had already passed a resolution calling for such a decision, and a corresponding bill was submitted to the House of Representatives.

The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, had warned that if Washington took such a step, relations between the two countries could be forgotten.

