Bolsonaristas celebrate the Bicentennial of Independence with fireworks at the TV Tower

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on Bolsonaristas celebrate the Bicentennial of Independence with fireworks at the TV Tower 1 Views

Thousands of supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) celebrated the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, celebrated this Wednesday (7/9), with a party. Right-wing militants gathered at the TV Tower in the last minutes of Tuesday (7/6) to watch a fireworks display, which took place punctually at midnight.

Fireworks at the TV Tower in celebration of the arrival of the Bicentennial of Brazil's Independencephoto-fire-show-at-the-tv-tower-celebrates-the-bicentennial-of-the-independence-of-brazil

Thousands of Bolsonaristas gathered on Tuesday night, at the TV TowerHugo Barreto / Metropolis

Fireworks at the TV Tower in celebration of the arrival of the Bicentennial of Brazil's Independencephoto-fire-show-at-the-tv-tower-celebrates-the-bicentennial-of-the-independence-of-brazil

Good Brazilian flags, the group celebrated the arrival of the Bicentennial of IndependenceHugo Barreto / Metropolis

Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1
Fireworks at the TV Tower in celebration of the arrival of the Bicentennial of Brazil's Independencephoto-fire-show-at-the-tv-tower-celebrates-the-bicentennial-of-the-independence-of-brazil

Fires lasted two minutesHugo Barreto / Metropolis

TV Tower 1

Fires positioned in the TV TowerHugo Barreto / Metropolis

Metrópoles 2 partner advertising
TV Tower 2

Many brought children to the event.Hugo Barreto / Metropolis

TV Tower 3

The protesters celebrated the arrival of the 7th of SeptemberHugo Barreto / Metropolis

Metrópoles 3 partner advertising
TV Tower 4

The fireworks lasted about 3 minutesHugo Barreto / Metropolis

TV Tower 5

The president’s supporters followed the Hugo Barreto / Metropolis

Metrópoles 4 partner advertising
TV tower

Protesters occupied the TV Tower on Tuesday night (6/9)Hugo Barreto / Metropolis

Watch in the Cathedral

Nearby, at the Cathedral, supporters held a vigilPhelipe Souza/Special for Metrópoles

0

With shirts and Brazilian flags, the Bolsonaristas focused on the space between the tower and the light source. In a festive atmosphere, with music and plenty of entertainment, those present ate and drank while listening to hits, mostly sung by country singers.

Were approximately 2 minutes of fireworks, launched from the parking lots adjacent to the site. Two vehicles from the Military Police of the Federal District (PMDF) accompanied the movement and provided security for the protesters, who peacefully wandered into the night in the center of Brasília.

See the video:

At the end of the fireworks, those present were excited to shout “myth” and “Lula, Thief! Your place is in prison.”

See the exact moment of burning:

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Putin raises tone against West, blames Ukraine for war – 07/09/2022 – World

Russian President Vladimir Putin intensified his attacks on the West and blamed Ukraine for starting …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved