Bolsonaristas celebrate the Bicentennial of Independence with fireworks at the TV Tower

Thousands of supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) celebrated the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, celebrated this Wednesday (7/9), with a party. Right-wing militants gathered at the TV Tower in the last minutes of Tuesday (7/6) to watch a fireworks display, which took place punctually at midnight.

With shirts and Brazilian flags, the Bolsonaristas focused on the space between the tower and the light source. In a festive atmosphere, with music and plenty of entertainment, those present ate and drank while listening to hits, mostly sung by country singers.

Were approximately 2 minutes of fireworks, launched from the parking lots adjacent to the site. Two vehicles from the Military Police of the Federal District (PMDF) accompanied the movement and provided security for the protesters, who peacefully wandered into the night in the center of Brasília.

See the video:

At the end of the fireworks, those present were excited to shout “myth” and “Lula, Thief! Your place is in prison.”

See the exact moment of burning: