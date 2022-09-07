Bolsonaro attacks journalist Amanda Klein after question about cracking and buying real estate with cash: ‘Your husband votes for me’ | Policy

Amanda Klein questioned Bolsonaro about a complaint made in a UOL report, released on August 30, according to which the president and his family have acquired 107 properties since the 1990s – part of them (51) were paid in full or partially in cash.

In response to the journalist, Bolsonaro cited the presenter’s marital life. “Amanda, you are married to a person who votes for me. I don’t know how you live with him at your house,” Bolsonaro said.

Then the president questioned the fact that his private life was on the agenda. “Respectfully, this accusation of yours is frivolous,” he said.

Amanda Klein – I would like to return to this issue that you touched on last, which is real estate, this report from the UOL website, which shows that out of more than 100 properties traded in three decades, 51 were paid, totally or partially, in cash by the your family. […] And it is important to emphasize that this takes place in the context of the investigation of the practice of cracking by two of his sons, councilor Carlos and senator Flávio Bolsonaro. You are also suspected of having maintained phantom employees when you were a federal deputy in Brasília. His son Flávio has negotiated 20 properties in the last 16 years, the last of which was a R$6 million mansion in Brasília. His ex-wife Ana Cristina Siqueira Vale lives in another mansion, valued at R$ 3 million in an upscale neighborhood in Brasília, with her son Jair Renan, who you call 04. And she is also now being investigated by the Federal Police for allegedly have used an orange to acquire this property. So it’s important to rephrase the question: Where do these resources come from, President?

Jair Bolsonaro – Amanda, you are married to a person who votes for me. I don’t know what your socializing with him is like in your house, but I have nothing to do with it.

Amanda Klein – My private life is not on the agenda here.

Jair Bolsonaro – Mine [vida] particular is on the agenda, why?

Amanda Klein – Because you are a public person. You are the president of the republic.

Jair Bolsonaro – No… no… no… You can’t accuse me of one thing. Amanda, respectfully, that accusation of yours is frivolous. It’s frivolous, okay?!

After the attack, journalists came to Amanda Klein’s defense on social media. Among them, Vera Magalhães, the target of another attack by Bolsonaro during a presidential debate held on TV Bandeirantes.

“Journalist asks about real estate bought partly in cash. The President of the Republic answers: ‘Your husband votes for me’. It’s not a slip, it’s not the messenger’s fault. It’s a method. All solidarity to Amanda Klein. And congratulations on the courage “, posted Vera on her Twitter.

Another reporter to show solidarity was Patrícia Campos Mello, victim of a sexual assault by the president in February 2020 – she defined Amanda Klein’s question as “excellent”.

In June of this year, the Justice of SP condemned Bolsonaro to pay R$ 35 thousand in compensation to Campos Mello for the crime of offense to honor.

“He [jornalista] I wanted a hole. She wanted to give the scoop, give the scoop at any price,” Bolsonaro said, referring to the reporter.