Bolsonaro challenges the STF, invites coup businessmen to September 7 and attacks the polls

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) again attacked ministers of the Federal Supreme Court this Tuesday 6th and cast doubt on the Brazilian electoral system. On the eve of September 7, a date that will have Bolsonarista demonstrations across the country, the former captain still challenged the magistrates by confirming that he invited businessmen investigated by the Court to the acts.

“I invited the eight businessmen to be with me tomorrow, here on 7 de Setembro”, said the president in an interview with the radio. Young pan. “If it’s not possible, let them go to Rio de Janeiro. I invited. They are honorable people. Two have contact with me”.

Bolsonaro supporters were targeted by the Federal Police for defending a coup in the event of a victory for former President Lula (PT). They are: Luciano Hang, from Havan, Afrânio Barreira, from the Coco Bambu restaurant, José Isaac Peres, owner of the Multiplan shopping chain, Ivan Wrobel, from Construtora W3, José Koury, owner of Barra World Shopping, André Tissot, entrepreneur of the Group Sierra, Meyer Nirgri, from Tecnisa, and Marco Aurélio Raimundo, from Mormaii.

In the interview, the president accused the STF of acting in favor of Lula in this year’s election. Bolsonaro named Alexandre de Moraes, Edson Fachin and Luís Roberto Barroso by name to say that the left “takes it hard” in court.

“Fachin helped make a bandit eligible,” declared the former captain. “I don’t have the support of some STF ministers, on the contrary, they act actively to give more morale to criminals”.

Still in the conversation, Bolsonaro turned to the distrust he feeds on electronic voting machines to reinforce attacks on magistrates.

“This climate of animosity could have been resolved a long time ago, if Minister Barroso had not gone into the Chamber of Deputies to interfere directly in a Proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution that was being voted on and spoke of the printed vote”, said the former captain. . “Clean, transparent elections don’t have to be questioned anywhere. How much do I trust from zero to 10? I trust elections 10 in Paraguay, Colombia, Chile, France. What is the vote on paper. For the rest, you have to be worried.”