Bolsonaro goes to attack Lula in TV advertising

The campaign of president and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), resorted to the strategy of attacking the main opponent, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), in his insertions on radio and television. This Tuesday’s advertisement (September 6, 2022) showed people criticizing PT for a statement about cell phone theft.

As anticipated by the Power 360, the 1st wave of Bolsonaro’s electoral advertisements focused on the government’s works and achievements in general. The idea of ​​showing a less combative and more purposeful candidate came from the campaign HQ in search of “bubble popping”that is, to aggregate votes from those who are not “converts” to bolsonarismo. Given the dismay over the president’s timid recovery in the polls, the new plan was adopted.

The insert revolves around a speech by former President Lula on November 9, 2019 at the Metalworkers Union, in São Paulo. “I can no longer see 14, 15-year-olds robbing and being raped, murdered by the police, sometimes innocent or sometimes because they stole a cell phone”, said Lula at the time.

The chief executive has criticized Lula’s statement on other occasions and has already stated that “cell phone thief has to go to the dick”.

In the piece prepared by the PL, people chosen by the party condemn in sequence what Lula said. “With my president, the hole is lower”, says one of them.

In the video aired, the candidate for vice president on the ticket that is trying for reelection, Walter Braga Netto (PL), debuts with a more expressive participation. The general was given the task of talking about the numbers of violence that, according to the propaganda, fell under the Bolsonaro government.



STAGNATION

The scenario for the presidential succession remained stable after the 1st week of the campaign and the beginning of electoral propaganda, research showed. PowerDate held from August 28 to 30, 2022. According to the survey, Lula (PT) maintained the percentage from two weeks ago and today leads the dispute in the 1st round with 44%. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) varied 1 percentage point down to 36%.

This stagnation was one of the reasons for the beginning of a new phase in the inserts prepared by the current president’s campaign. The PT advantage over Bolsonaro today is 8 percentage points, the same registered 1 month earlier.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from August 28 to 30, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 308 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-06922/2022.