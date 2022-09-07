Bolsonaro is at risk of committing electoral crime on September 7, say jurists

  • Letícia Mori
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Bolsonaro smiling in green and yellow robes surrounded by security guards and supporters on the streets

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Bolsonaro in a September 2 photo; the 7th of September, Brazil’s Independence Day, was part of the president’s campaign strategy

In recent days, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has intensified the calls for supporters for an act in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, on the holiday of September 7, the date on which Brazil’s Independence is celebrated.

Traditionally, the holiday is celebrated by the President of the Republic with a military parade at Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília. But, in an election year, the date entered Bolsonaro’s campaign strategy, who also decided to participate in an act in Rio.

The president is in second place in the polls, but has been slowly closing the gap with the first place, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Although there is an expectation in Bolsonaro’s campaign that the acts generate a positive balance, the president runs the risk of committing electoral crimes by participating in the demonstration in Copacabana, according to experts heard by BBC News Brasil and alerts from the Federal Public Ministry.

