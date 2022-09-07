Bolsonaro is at risk of committing electoral crime on September 7, say jurists







Bolsonaro in a September 2 photo; the 7th of September, Brazil’s Independence Day, was part of the president’s campaign strategy Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

In recent days, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has intensified the calls for supporters for an act in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, on the holiday of September 7, the date on which Brazil’s Independence is celebrated.

Traditionally, the holiday is celebrated by the President of the Republic with a military parade at Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília. But, in an election year, the date entered Bolsonaro’s campaign strategy, who also decided to participate in an act in Rio.

The president is in second place in the polls, but has been slowly closing the gap with the first place, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Although there is an expectation in Bolsonaro’s campaign that the acts generate a positive balance, the president runs the risk of committing electoral crimes by participating in the demonstration in Copacabana, according to experts heard by BBC News Brasil and alerts from the Federal Public Ministry.

Former Minister of the Superior Court of Justice and the Superior Electoral Court Gilson Dipp says that there is a potential crime if the president uses the public machine to promote the 7 September acts as part of his campaign and not just as a celebration of Independence.

“He takes advantage of both his position and his proximity to the Army, and he moves all of that to his advantage,” says Dipp. “Not wanting to lose the elections, he moves the entire public machine in favor of his candidacy. He is in a permanent state of flagrante delicto”, says the former minister.

The electoral law prohibits the use of public administration assets, resources and spaces for the promotion of candidates, that is, it is when a public agent uses his function to electorally benefit himself or another candidate.

Anyone who violates the electoral law can be punished with a fine, imprisonment or even cancellation of registration, explains law professor Guilherme Amorim Campos da Silva, who specializes in constitutional law.

However, what configures the use of the public machine is something delicate to define, explains the constitutionalist, because the dividing line between what the president does as head of state and what he does as a candidate is very thin.

“Since 1994, when the constitutional amendment that allows reelection was approved, we have the possibility of the holder of the position to run again, which generates this dilemma”, he explains.

Some attitudes are objective, says the professor. For example, if the president travels to a campaign event on the presidential plane, this needs to be accounted for and reimbursed by his campaign.

But in a situation like the acts on September 7, things get murkier.





Preparations on the eve of September 7 in Brasilia Photo: EPA / BBC News Brazil

“This is the commemoration of the Bicentennial of Independence in São Paulo, Rio and Brasília. At first, there is nothing to talk about in a campaign event, because Bolsonaro appears as head of state”, says Amorim.

But if, at the same event in which he appears as head of state, Bolsonaro makes a speech in which he talks about themes specific to the electoral campaign – making the event resemble a rally – this can characterize the use of the administrative machine for the campaign, explains the teacher, which is prohibited.

“But it’s a very fine line. If he steps down from the platform and at another moment of the act makes another speech, separate, this time as a candidate, it no longer constitutes illegality. And it’s always something that happens after the fact”, explains the teacher.

The Federal Public Ministry of the Federal District asked the Executive Branch to adopt measures to ensure that “the official acts and the civic-military parade of September 7 are not confused with acts of a political-party nature”. “The measures were motivated by the political-party demonstrations scheduled for the same day, time and place of the civic-military parade that will take place on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília (DF). for them to attend the event”, says the note. The agency said that it requested measures to guarantee “the integrity of military personnel who will act at the event and the presence of civil servants freely, without coercion”.

BBC News Brasil contacted Palácio do Planalto, which did not respond until the publication of this report. Lawyer Karina Kufa, who represents Bolsonaro’s campaign in the Superior Electoral Court, said that “the president will not commit any illegality”. “Government and campaign acts will be properly separated,” Kufa told BBC News Brazil.

Bolsonaro’s speech

According to experts, Bolsonaro can also violate electoral law if he makes accusations without evidence about the reliability of the electoral system.

“He can be accused of disseminating misinformation,” says lawyer Vânia Aieta, a professor at UERJ and a specialist in electoral law.

“The TSE has already made it very clear that the propagation of fake news is not acceptable in the campaign”, says Amorim, “and this case (of unfounded attacks on the polls) is a notorious case of fake news because even the military who questioned the TSE are attesting to safety.”

In other words, whether or not it is an electoral crime in the September 7 acts depends on what Bolsonaro says in his speeches – whether he is going to promote his candidacy, attack opponents or spread fake news.

Accusing an opponent of committing a crime, for example, constitutes an injury, which is a common crime and also an electoral crime – however, explains Aieta, there is a wide field for political discussion in which the president could act without falling into conduct.

“For example, if he calls someone ‘bastard’. What’s ‘bastard’? You see? It’s not a crime,” she says.

“Saying that Lula was a prisoner is not a crime either”, explains the teacher, even though he was not convicted and was later released by the courts.

“Even the discussion about whether or not Lula’s arrest was unfair is part of the political debate and does not constitute an insult,” Amorim says. “But speech and accusations without context, from either side, can break the law.”

– This text was published in https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/brasil-62814795