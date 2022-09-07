Bolsonaro makes campaign speech at the commemoration of the 7th of September | Policy

In the early morning, he watched the military parade, in Esplanada dos Ministérios, in honor of the date. Then, when the parade ended, he spoke in an electric trio at a demonstration organized by his supporters, on the other side of the Esplanade.

Alongside the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, the vice candidate, Braga Netto, and allied businessmen, Bolsonaro directly mentioned election day, October 2. He asked his supporters to vote and change the minds of those with different preferences.

“The will of the people will be present on October 2nd. Let’s all vote, let’s convince those who think differently from us, let’s convince them of what is best for our Brazil,” said the president.

Ana Flor on Bolsonaro’s speech: ‘Follow the script your campaign asked for’

In another moment of his speech, Bolsonaro said that the country is fighting a fight of “good against evil”. He often uses this expression to refer to the clash with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, his rival in the election and leader in polls.

“We know that we face a struggle between good and evil, an evil that lasted for 14 years in our country, that almost broke our country and that now wants to return to the scene of the crime. They will not return. The people are on our side. The people are on the side of good. The people know what they want”, he said.

On September 7 of last year, Bolsonaro made direct attacks against the institutions, democracy and ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). In his speech this Wednesday, in Brasília, without referring to any specific case, he said that, if re-elected, he will bring “within” the four lines of the Constitution “all those who dare to stay outside of them”.

“You can be sure, it’s everyone’s obligation to play within the four lines of our Constitution. With a re-election, we’ll bring into those four lines all those who dare to stay outside them”, he declared.

Bolsonaro said that currently “everyone knows” what the federal government, Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) are. The president’s supporters booed when they heard him talk about the STF.

This year, unlike other Independence parades, the heads of the Legislative and Judiciary powers did not attend the event.

Banners and posters with anti-democratic slogans

2 of 4 Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro display an anti-democratic banner in an act on September 7 — Photo: Walder Galvão/g1 Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro display an anti-democratic banner in an act on September 7 — Photo: Walder Galvão/g1

The demonstration of his supporters, in which Bolsonaro spoke, had banners and posters with anti-democratic sayings and with claims that contradict the Federal Constitution.

Some of the banners called for, for example, military intervention in the government and democratic rupture.

3 of 4 Bolsonaro supporters display banner with anti-democratic inscription in English — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Bolsonaro supporters display banner with anti-democratic inscription in English – Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

4 of 4 Anti-democratic banner in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during September 7 celebrations in Brasília — Photo: Anna Reis/TV Globo Anti-democratic banner in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during September 7 celebrations in Brasilia — Photo: Anna Reis/TV Globo

The president, who tries to win support from the female electorate but has been criticized for attacks on women in his speeches, spoke alongside first lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

Asking supporters to help him change the choice of who wants to vote for other candidates, Bolsonaro suggested comparing the first ladies.

“We can make several comparisons, even between the first ladies. There is nothing to discuss. A woman of God, family and active in my family. She is not by my side, no. She is often in front of me”, he declared.

The president even encouraged single men to look for “a princess” to marry.

“I have been talking to single men, to single men who are tired of being happy. Look for a woman, a princess, marry her to be even happier,” added Bolsonaro, who kissed Michelle afterwards.