Bolsonaro opens up electoral use of the 7th of September and campaigns in the first demonstration on the holiday

247 – Jair Bolsonaro (PL) adopted an electoral tone in his first participation in the ceremony on September 7. In the statement, made in an interview with TV Brasil, he used the public broadcaster to defend the government’s actions and used the 2018 campaign motto, “Brazil above all and God above all”.

He also called on his supporters to participate in the demonstrations he called for, as well as saying that it is necessary to “fight for the homeland and for freedom”, in reference to the attacks he usually makes against the left in Brazil.

In the interview, Bolsonaro defended government actions that are part of his re-election campaign, such as Auxílio Brasil, lower fuel prices, land titling, Pix and the forgiveness of Fies debts.

Bolsonaro also used the slogan that the left represents a threat to Brazil when he stated that “what is at stake is our freedom, our future. . “Fight for your homeland and your freedom”, he highlighted later.

When calling on his supporters to participate in the acts he called for the holiday, the current occupant of the Planalto Palace said that his coming to power “has revived patriotism in the country”.

