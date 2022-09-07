Bolsonaro orders trucks to be released on the Esplanade, but Ibaneis vetoes it

posted on 06/09/2022 23:12 / updated 06/09/2022 23:28



The Esplanade has been closed since Monday night and will only be released after the Independence Day parade. – (credit: Minervino Junior/CB)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) contravened the security regulations of the Federal District Government and ordered the Brazilian Army to register about 50 truck drivers so that they have access to the Esplanada dos Ministérios during the September 7 demonstrations. The information was provided by the Folha de S. Paulo and confirmed by Mail. The determination of the capital’s security forces prohibited the presence of vehicles at the site. The governor of the DF, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), reiterated that the vehicles will not pass.

The Esplanade has been closed since Monday night and will remain until Wednesday (7/9), at 12 pm, only being released after the Independence Day parade, according to the initial planning of the GDF. Ibaneis is an ally of President Bolsonaro, but they would not have talked about the impasse over the presence of trucks.

To the report, one of the members of the Bolsonarista caravans said, confidentially, that he had questioned the Army officers about the registration for truck drivers, still on Monday night (6/9), and received as a response that access to the Esplanade was a request. of President Bolsonaro. Despite the existence of this register, Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) rejected the possibility, stating that the “Brazilian Army does not determine anything on the Esplanade”.

In a note, the Department of Public Security of the DF informed that the recommendations already agreed between the police forces will be maintained.

“The initial planning, provided for in the Protocol of Integrated Actions, prepared together with local and federal institutions, which provides for restriction of access of unauthorized vehicles on the Esplanade of Ministries, during the civic-military act and demonstrations scheduled for September 7th. , is maintained,” the agency said.

For the acts, the Military Police of the Federal District (PMDF) and the other security forces signed an unprecedented preparation, in order to avoid confrontations between protesters and possible attempts to invade public buildings. The Federal Supreme Court (STF), the National Congress and the Ministries will have a greater security force, but the amount was not informed by the portfolios that will be mobilized for the September 7 holiday.

In recent months, studies have been carried out to identify and track actual or potential threats during the holiday. Last year, supporters of the president even breached the roadblock that prevented vehicles from accessing the Esplanada dos Ministérios. The act caused concern in the security agencies, which began to fear the patrimonial destruction of the buildings, mainly, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) – preferred target of Bolsonaristas.

closed lanes

With the parade on 7 de Setembro, the date on which Brazil’s Independence is celebrated, there will be changes in traffic and parking spaces for those who will accompany the festivity. The Esplanade is closed from the east side of the Plano Piloto bus station to the L4 road.

The lanes will be cleared for vehicle traffic after the parade has ended, the planned acts and, mainly, after a technical assessment by the security agencies. In addition, this Saturday (3/9), there will be a specific intervention on the N1 route, which will be partially closed for the training of the parade from 7 am until the end of the rehearsal.

For parking, the indicated places are the Setor Hoteleiro Norte, Palácio do Buriti and Court of Auditors of the Federal District and Territories (TCDF). For participants who choose to go to the Esplanada by bus, disembarkation will take place exclusively on the east side of the Plano Piloto Bus Station.

The DF Traffic Department (Detran-DF) will carry out routine inspections in operational support to the DF Military Police. An aircraft of the institution will be used to contribute to the flow of traffic, which can be changed at the last minute, if necessary.

MPDFT will monitor conduct

The Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories (MPDFT) wants to supervise the conduct of the Military Police of the Federal District (PMDF) during the September 7th holiday acts in the DF. The decision is to prevent active military police, who are not on duty, from participating in political demonstrations.

The recommendation was issued last month by representatives of the Military Prosecutors’ Offices, and was sent in particular to the Secretary of Public Security of the DF (SSP-DF), Júlio Danilo, and to the commander-in-chief of the PMDF, Fábio Augusto. The document also recalls that the traditional parade will take place on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, and the possibility of conflicts between protesters requires the adoption of greater caution and the use of a large police force.

The PMDF gave a positive signal to the document, and assured that it restricted the granting of days off to active military police, and pointed out that it intends to put a strong apparatus of military personnel for policing throughout the week, as soon as conflicts are not disregarded by the security forces. .

*Intern under the supervision of Pedro Grigori