Botafogo SAF director surprises by pointing out ‘fantastic’ club for investment in Brazil and warns based in Portugal: ‘It will also be like this here’

General Director of SAF Botafogo, Thairo Arruda was one of the speakers at the Brasil Futebol Expo 2002 congress, held in São Paulo

O Botafogo lives a new reality and a remarkable moment in its history. Since March 2022, with the signing of the sale of 90% of its shares to John TextorO Glorious started to have a ‘light at the end of the tunnel’, being able to reorganize itself financially and start to dream big in the sports field.

general director of SAF from Alvinegro and Textor’s right-hand man, Thairo Arruda was one of the speakers at the conference “Brazil Football Expo 2022“, held in São Paulo.

Among the topics addressed, the manager highlighted that, due to the reality of some Brazilian clubs, the model of the Anonymous Society comes as salvation. However, according to him, it will not be for everyone.

“Some clubs are not good investments. SAF came to the rescue, but why doesn’t anyone buy the Paraná Or the Portuguese, which have been on sale for a long time? Because it makes no sense,” he began.

“Paraná has dropped from division to state, it generates almost zero revenue. (If) it were to make cash flow, you will see that the club is worth R$ 7 or 10 million and has R$ 130 million in debt. There is no such thing as a professional investor. look at this and don’t go in”, he added, before surprising and electing the Criciúma as a ‘fantastic investment’ within Brazilian football.

“Criciúma has no debt. I think it’s a fantastic investment. You can put R$ 100 million in Criciúma because you have no debt. Because the way it is today, alone, it won’t go up competitively.”

Finally, Thairo took the opportunity to warn clubs that cling to the SAF as a salvation: as in other countries, the model is not an exact science and it can go wrong – which it must, according to him.

“There are cases going wrong in Portugal and it will be like that here too. Bad contract formation, as was the case with Belenenses. We had nowhere to base ourselves on Botafogo’s SAF status. We had to think of everything so as not to take risks”, he concluded.