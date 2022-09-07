Brazil records 143 new deaths from Covid; moving average keeps falling | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Tuesday (6) 143 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 684,646 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 105, lowest mark since June 7 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -31% indicating downward trend.

The Federal District did not release Covid data until 8 pm this Tuesday. Acre did not record new cases and deaths. Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Paraíba, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins did not register new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period.

In total, the country registered 13,444 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,538,882 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 18,184. The variation was +19% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on the 31st.

Rising (2 states): WITHOUT T

WITHOUT T In stability (8 states): PA, SC, AP, MS, CE, RJ, PE, AM

PA, SC, AP, MS, CE, RJ, PE, AM Falling (15 states): PB, AL, BA, MA, RN, PR, GO, ES, RR, RO, TO, MG, RS, PI, SP

PB, AL, BA, MA, RN, PR, GO, ES, RR, RO, TO, MG, RS, PI, SP Did not disclose: DF

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).