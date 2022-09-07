Brazilian will occupy the vacancy in the Real Madrid squad left by Vini Jr

Abhishek Pratap

Vinicius Junior received advice from Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

Credit: Publicity – Real Madrid

After obtaining Spanish citizenship, Vinícius Júnior is no longer part of Real Madrid’s non-EU group. Now, only Éder Militão and Rodrygo occupy the space in question, a group that, at the moment, has a vacancy available, but that will be occupied soon. Therefore, the daily Marca assures that the club is in no hurry to fill the gap with a signing, which is why Vinicius Tobias was chosen to fill the gap in the squad.

“At the club there is a lot of trust in the Brazilian. They maintain that it is a bet for the future and the right-back position has not entered and will not occupy an urgent place to strengthen the team.“, said the newspaper.

Registered in the Champions League, Tobias has been gaining the confidence of Carlo Ancelotti and could be tested in the first phase of the tournament. Despite competition from Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez and Odriozola, the Brazilian is seen as a possible successor to the Spaniard in the future.

The choice for Vinicius Tobias was taken into account by the fact that Rodrygo and Militão, by the end of 2022, will also gain Spanish citizenship. That way, the cast will have two more spots left for foreigners. Even so, the board understands that it needs to be careful when hiring athletes outside the European Union, since the monitored names need to adapt to the Real Madrid project.

Real Madrid will only make (signings) if they find that player who fulfills the club’s decalogue to sign players, that is, who enters fully into the club’s future project, who can be continued and not be a burden after a while “. added the vehicle.

