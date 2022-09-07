Brendan Fraser cries as he gets a standing ovation for his new film. He suffered harassment and depression

Actor Brendan Fraser, the eternal star of ‘The Mummy’ – the film that was a hit in the 90s – was moved to tears after being cheered by the audience at the Venice Film Festival. Brendan spent years away from the screens because of depression, after a sexual harassment he suffered.

His return to theaters was celebrated by fans this weekend, with the release of the feature ‘The Whale’, which is already hailed as a strong contender for an Oscar.

After the screening of director Darren Aronofsky’s production (Requiem for a Dream), the audience applauded Brendan for more than six minutes. And Brendan Frase wept with joy.

The film

The entire cast of The Whale participated in the screening of the feature during the Venice International Film Festival. Whoever was present at the time, assured that without a doubt this was the best character of the actor.

Previously, the star said that the film’s character, Charlie, was “the most heroic man” he has ever played.

It is worth remembering that Brendan Fraser spent six hours a day for the characterization of the role. In addition, the production used about 130 kilos of prosthetics during the makeup process.

the star depression

Brendan appeared in public in June of this year and many fans were concerned about his changing physical appearance.

In the photos, the actor, who everyone remembers for his roles as a sex symbol of the 1990s in hit comedies such as George, King of the Forest or dramas like The Mummy, appeared well overweight and with an oddly rigid posture.

The actor said that his disappearance from the Hollywood spotlight was due to depression, after a sexual harassment he suffered.

Fraser said he was harassed in 2003 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles by journalist Philip Berk, then president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Fraser’s depression was compounded by the effects of all the physical injuries he suffered, such as several operations over the years; the 2009 divorce from his wife, to whom he had been married for 21 years, and a certain feeling, which was never confirmed, that Berk and his important association were doing everything possible to boycott the actor’s career.

After all this storm in life, Fraser came back with everything and shone with his return.

And we are already looking forward to seeing the new movie!

We wish a great return to this dear actor!

See how he was cheered:

The standing ovation for #TheWhale was so enthusiastic, Brendan Fraser tried to leave the theater but the crowd’s applause made him stay. #Venezia79 pic.twitter.com/ZZ0vbFX7Rl — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 4, 2022

With information from El País