Bridge collapsed as it was being inaugurated by authorities, in the Republic of Congo – Metro World News Brasil

a ceremony of opening of a bridge ended up totally frustrated in a village in Democratic Republic of Congo, former Zaire. The reason: the structure could not support the weight and collapsed as authorities prepared to cut the tape. (see below).

According to information from “NewsWire”, the accident occurred last Monday (5). The structure had been built in the Mont Ngafula region, on the outskirts of Kinshasa, the country’s capital, to replace an old wooden bridge. Because it was very low, it was always affected by floods during the rains.

However, the video showed that when the new bridge was to be inaugurated, it ended up collapsing. Officials on top of the structure also fell, but no one was hurt.

The images were posted on social media and soon went viral. Netizens commented that it “looked like a joke” and called the incident “a shame”.

Others said the case was “a bad joke”, as the population that needs the bridge will continue without it for longer. “Definition of bad leadership,” highlighted another comment.

landslide in Ecuador

A stretch of a 30-meter bridge collapsed in Ecuadorleaving five injured who were mobilizing in their vehicles at the time last year (see below).

The Quimis bridge is located in the coastal province of Manabí and connects the cities of Jipijapa and Montecristi, as detailed by the Infobae website.

As soon as the incident happened, emergency services rushed to the scene to attend to the arrested people.

So far, it is not known what would be the cause of the collapse, however, the main hypothesis is the lack of maintenance. Technicians from the Ministry of Transport and Public Works assessed the damage and proposed the installation of wall-type bridges as an alternative to re-establish the road connection.

