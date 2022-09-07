By 6 votes to 1, TRE-RJ decides on the ineligibility of Daniel Silveira | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

By 6 votes to 1, the Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro (TRE-RJ) decided this Tuesday (6) that federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB) will not be able to run for senator in the October elections of this year. The candidate can still appeal to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Forbidden to use social networks, Daniel Silveira uses his wife’s account and attacks Moraes

Daniel Silveira’s wife has social media blocked after order from Alexandre de Moraes

In March, the parliamentarian was sentenced in the STF to eight years in prison for attacks on institutions and for organizing anti-democratic acts. However, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) granted Daniel Silveira a pardon.

The vote that denied the registration of federal deputy Daniel Silveira’s candidacy to the Senate began last Friday (2). At the time, five judges voted for rejection. However, the session was interrupted after judge Tiago Santos asked for a view of the process.

Resumed this Tuesday, the session began with the vote of the judge Tiago Santos, who voted for the approval of the candidacy registration, that is, in favor of Daniel Silveira. At this moment, the vote score was 5 to 1 for the rejection of the federal deputy’s candidacy.

The last to vote was the judge Katia Junqueirawhich followed the vote of the rapporteur of the case and voted against the registration of Silveira’s candidacy for the Federal Senate.

Sentenced to 8 years and 9 months in prison by the current president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, then rapporteur of the case at the STF, Daniel Silveira received a pardon from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). With the action of the head of the federal executive, Silveira’s arrest was later revoked.

In her vote, judge Kátia Junqueira explained that the TRE’s decision was not an assessment of the candidate’s impunity, but of the extent of the effects of the conviction on the STF.

“What is discussed here is not directly the extent of impunity, but the extent of its effects. We are talking here about two powers that, according to the constitution, are independent from each other. The judiciary that sentenced and the executive that induced it (… ) It is important to remember that pardon or grace do not mean absolution”, commented Junqueira.

Still during her vote, the judge concluded that the pardon granted by the president, despite revoking the arrest, does not rule out other effects of the conviction.

“Even if the candidate has benefited from the grace or pardon, it is peaceful to understand that such an act does not remove the extra-penal effects of the conviction, including the illegibility discussed here”, added the judge.

Conviction in the STF and presidential pardon

In March of this year, the Federal Supreme Court sentenced deputy Daniel Silveira to eight years and nine months in prison in a closed regime for encouraging undemocratic acts and attacks on court ministers and institutions such as the STF itself.

Who is Deputy Daniel Silveira?

At the trial, nine justices fully followed the vote of the rapporteur Alexandre de Moraes. In addition to the sentence of eight years and nine months in a closed regime, Moraes also established loss of mandate and political rights and a fine of around R$200,000.

The day after the conviction, President Jair Bolsonaro announced the pardon of the sentence to deputy ally Daniel Silveira.

The president listed six reasons for granting the pardon: