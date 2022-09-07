By 6 votes to 1, TRE-RJ denies Daniel Silveira’s candidacy for the Senate

Parliamentarian was condemned by the STF for attacks on institutions and organizing anti-democratic acts; deputy can still appeal to the TSE

Source: Camera News Agency

Daniel Silveira had his candidacy record canceled by TRE-RJ



The Regional Electoral Court (TRE-RJ) denied the registration of the candidacy of Daniel Silveira (PTB) to the Senate this Tuesday, 6th. The congressman was defeated by 6 votes against one. Silveira was sentenced by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in March, for eight years and nine months, in a closed regime, for crimes of threat to the Democratic State of Law and coercion in the course of the process and for organizing acts considered undemocratic. On the occasion, nine ministers followed the vote of Alexandre de Moraes. In addition to the penalty, Silveira was sentenced to pay a fine of R$200,000. Last month, the congressman used his wife’s social network and released a video with attacks directed at Moraes. He also mocked the senator, and former player, Romario (PL), his main opponent in the electoral dispute – in statements and publications, Silveira often says that the PL parliamentarian is not a Bolsonarist and does not defend agendas dear to the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Only the judge Tiago Santos Silva voted against the cancellation of the candidacy. The trial began last Thursday, 1, and resumed this Tuesday. Silveira received a presidential pardon and, therefore, did not serve the sentence. However, six judges considered that the pardon does not nullify the secondary effects of the conviction, that is, the suspension of their political rights – according to the Clean Record Law, the public agent convicted in collegiate bodies will be ineligible, that is, the from the second instance of the Judiciary. Despite the TRE-RJ verdict, Daniel Silveira can still appeal the decision to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).