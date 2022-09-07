California is going through a heat wave with a temperature forecast of up to 47.7ºC; there is fear of blackouts due to excessive use of air conditioning | World

The California electric power system operator projected that the US state will have record demand this Tuesday (6) as the region experiences a heat wave that is expected to cause temperatures to reach up to 47.7ºC in the region. of the Central Valley.

For the seventh day in a row, residents were asked to conserve energy to avoid a blackout. The demand for energy is driven by the use of air conditioning.

California has a significant solar energy park (about a third of the generation in the state is from this source), so during the day there is no need to save; the problem is when the sun goes down, but the demand for electricity remains high.

Image of transmission towers in California, which is experiencing a heat wave — Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Desert fires and rains

In recent days there have been both fires and heavy rains in desert regions of California.

The forecast is that the state face the heat wave for the entire week.

“We’ve entered the most intense phase of this heat wave, we need double or triple energy savings,” said Elliot Mainzer, the executive director of the California System Operator, according to the New York Times.