Canada stabbing suspect found dead

Abhishek Pratap

  • Matt Murphy and Yaroslav Lukov
  • BBC News

Photos of suspects Damien Sanderson (left) and Myles Sanderson (right)

Credit, RCMP Saskatchewan

photo caption,

Damien Sanderson (left) was found dead and Myles Sanderson (right) is considered a fugitive

Canadian police announced that one of two suspects in Sunday’s mass stabbing in Saskatchewan province has been found dead.

Sunday’s attack left 10 dead and 18 wounded.

The body of Damien Sanderson, 31, was found in the remote James Smith Cree Nation community, where many of the victims were. There were murders also in the vicinity of the village of Weldon.

The other suspect, Myles Sanderson, is at large. Authorities believe he may be in the city of Regina, where the suspects were last seen. Myles and Damien were brothers.

