Canada stabbing suspect found dead

Matt Murphy and Yaroslav Lukov

BBC News

5 September 2022 Updated 5 September 2022

Credit, RCMP Saskatchewan photo caption, Damien Sanderson (left) was found dead and Myles Sanderson (right) is considered a fugitive

Canadian police announced that one of two suspects in Sunday’s mass stabbing in Saskatchewan province has been found dead.

Sunday’s attack left 10 dead and 18 wounded.

The body of Damien Sanderson, 31, was found in the remote James Smith Cree Nation community, where many of the victims were. There were murders also in the vicinity of the village of Weldon.

The other suspect, Myles Sanderson, is at large. Authorities believe he may be in the city of Regina, where the suspects were last seen. Myles and Damien were brothers.

Assistant Police Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told a news conference that “Damien’s body was located outdoors on a grassy area in the vicinity of one of the houses that was under investigation.”

Blackmore said Damien’s body was found with “visible injuries” and that, at this time, “it is not believed that they were self-inflicted”.

Myles, 30, may also have suffered injuries. He was described as having an “extensive criminal record” for crimes against individuals and property over several years.

Sunday’s killings rocked the typically peaceful province of Saskatchewan, where police analyze 13 different crime scenes.

“This kind of violence, or any kind of violence, has no place in our country,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

Searches for suspects

When news of the stabbings broke, a dangerous person alert was sent to all registered cellphones in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta — a massive region nearly half the size of Europe.

“Stay in a safe place. Be careful about allowing others into your home,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police of Saskatchewan (RCMP) warned residents of the area.

Several checkpoints were set up and drivers were told not to give rides to strangers.

Rhonda Blackmore, commander of the Saskatchewan RCMP, said some people may have been specific targets of the attack, while others are believed to have been “stabbed at random”.

Investigators declined to speculate on the motives behind the attack, but Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations suggested the case may be drug-related.

“This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities, and we demand that all authorities follow the lead of chiefs and councils to create safer and healthier communities for our people,” Cameron said.

The first emergency call was made to police at 5:40 am Sunday local time (8:40 am EDT), to the provincial capital, Regina, about 280 km south of Weldon.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Forensic investigators at one of the crime scenes in the village of Weldon, in Saskatchewan

Logan Stein, a local journalist, told the BBC that the region where the attack took place is remote. He reported that the suspects appear to have gone door to door stabbing residents.

Chakastaypasin chief Calvin Sanderson — one of the region’s elected leaders — told the Regina Leader Post that everyone in the community was affected.

“They were our family and friends. Most of us are all relatives here, so it’s very difficult,” Sanderson said. “It’s too horrible.”

Weldon resident Diane Shier said her neighbor, a man who lived with her grandson, was killed, according to the Globe and Mail.

Another resident, Robert Rush, stated that the victim was “a gentle, widowed man in his 70s”.

“He wouldn’t hurt a fly,” he added.

Sequence of events on the day of the attack

• 5:40 am Sept 4 – Police received first call about a stabbing in James Smith Cree Nation. More alerts started coming in within minutes.

• 7:12 am – the police issued an alert about dangerous people and advised everyone to seek shelter immediately.

• 7:57 am – Police revealed the names, descriptions and photos of the two suspects.

• 8:20 am – Warning about dangerous people has been extended to the entire province of Saskatchewan.

• 11:25 am – The search for the suspects has been expanded to the neighboring provinces of Manitoba and Alberta.

• 12:07 pm – the police alerted the population about the suspicious vehicle. Information emerged that the car had been spotted in Regina, the provincial capital.