Candidate says Chapecoense plane crashed with 2 tons of cocaine and club revolts

The Chapecoense Football Association issued a statement of repudiation regarding the speeches of Arthur Weintraub, former special advisor to the Presidency of the Republic and candidate for federal deputy for the PMD-SP, who associated the air accident involving the delegation of the club from Chapecó (SC) , in 2016 in Colombia, with drug trafficking.

Weintraub stated on his YouTube channel that LaMia flight 2933, which took off from Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, bound for Medellín, carrying the Chapecoense delegation, journalists and guests, fell due to the overweight of two tons of cocaine that would be on the aircraft. However, the company did not provide evidence. And even the Brazilian authorities are unaware of the information.

The lawyer stated in the video that the drug was “being transported without the pilot or crew knowing”. And that he became aware of the information when he was Secretary of Security at the Organization of American States in Washington.

“This came to my attention because of a report by a police officer. The pilot of the plane was even from the Bolivian Air Force. He knew how to fly, he would never let a plane crash for lack of fuel. As he didn’t know about the two extra tons, tragedy happened”, said the lawyer.

He also says that if he is elected federal deputy, he will use the position as a megaphone “to talk about many more things I’ve seen and no one wants to talk about this narco state that is Brazil”. The video was published on the social network last Friday, the 2nd, and has about 500 views.

What did the candidate say?

“The Chapecoense plane would have crashed because of an overload of two tons of cocaine, which were being transported in contraband on the plane, without the pilot or team knowing. This then came to my attention because of a police report when I was Secretary of Security at the Organization of American States in Washington. The pilot of the plane was even from the Bolivian Air Force. He knew how to fly. He would never let a plane crash for lack of fuel.”

What does Chapecoense say?

The Chapecoense Football Association issued this Tuesday (6) a note of vehement repudiation of the candidate’s speech, which he considered as “irresponsible, ill-fated and slanderous statements”.

“More than repudiating the absurd manifestations of the aforementioned candidate, the club regrets his foolishness in using such a sensitive fact in an attempt to promote a candidacy”, says an excerpt from the note.

The club stressed that “lies built on irreparable losses – as well as on the pain and grief of thousands of families – are unacceptable and the fact that they are being used as a political springboard will not go unnoticed or unpunished.”

full note

The Chapecoense Football Association goes public in order to express its vehement rejection of the irresponsible, ill-fated and slanderous statements of the candidate for Federal Deputy, Arthur Weintraub, about the tragedy that occurred in 2016 with the plane carrying the alviverde delegation.

More than repudiating the absurd manifestations of the aforementioned candidate, the club regrets his foolishness in using such a sensitive fact in an attempt to promote a candidacy.

Finally, Chapecoense reinforces that lies built on irreparable losses – as well as on the pain and grief of thousands of families – are unacceptable and the fact that they are being used as a political springboard will not go unnoticed or unpunished.

angry fans

On YouTube, Chapecoense fans and club supporters revolted at Arthur Weintraub’s lines. “But where’s the load? If that was it, it would have appeared when it fell,” questioned a netizen.

“I hope Chapecoense sue you. It’s the least, you irresponsible slanderer. Respect the pain of a city and an entire crowd. These statements are unacceptable,” wrote another.

“Are you clear Arthur? Man, you and your brother got lost, huh, just saying these absurd things to get some attention,” criticized another.

Who is Arthur?

Arthur, brother of former Minister of Education Abraham Weintraub, holds a law degree from the Federal University of São Paulo and is appointed as one of the leaders of the so-called “parallel cabinet”.

Arthur and Abraham Weintraub went to live in the United States after the former Minister of Education left office, in June 2020, amid the crisis of the disclosure of the ministerial meeting in April of that year, in which he threatened to arrest the ministers of the STF (Supremo Federal Court). He responds to a lawsuit for administrative improbity.

In August 2022, Weintraub reacted on the internet, when he learned that he was investigated by the Public Ethics Commission of Palácio do Planalto for “unethical” statements on social media. The procedure takes place two years after the lawyer has left the public service.

Chapecoense accident

The death of 71 people took place on November 28, 2016 (29, Brasília time). In 2018, the Civil Aeronautics of Colombia reported in the final report on the disaster that the plane’s fuel was insufficient for the flight, and that the airline had not adequately prepared for the international flight. This would have been the cause of the tragedy, which became known worldwide.

The breakdown, according to investigations, began 40 minutes before the plane crashed. Pilots knew this. The flight contract provided for a stopover between São Paulo and Medellín airport, but the company planned a direct trip to Santa Cruz de la Sierra, which was not allowed by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac).

The LaMia plane had to have at least 11,603 kilograms of fuel. But, according to the final report, there were only 9,300 kilograms. “The plane crashed due to lack of fuel”, informed the representatives of the civil aeronautics of Colombia. “The aircraft’s four engines stopped working, which caused the crash. They stopped working due to lack of fuel.

Chapecoense would play in Medellín the decision of the Copa Sudamericana against Atlético Nacional. It would be the first leg, which never took place. The plane hit the highest part of the so-called Morro Sucio, near Medellín, before reaching the airport, lost its tail and was disintegrating.

The coordinators of the investigation concluded that the company often used this “bad practice” of flying, without properly preparing for longer and international flights, flying with fuel in the account. The report thus concludes that the accident could have been avoided.

